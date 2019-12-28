Top 5 records created by Robert Lewandowski in his 10 Bundesliga seasons

Robert Lewandowski had a record start to the 2019-20 Bundesliga season

Robert Lewandowski arrived in Germany in the summer of 2010-11, when the then 21-year-old Polish international was signed by Borussia Dortmund.

After four goal-rich seasons, Lewandowski became the 10th Dortmund player to score 100 goals in all competitions. He then joined Bavarian giants Bayern Munich right before the 2014-15 season.

At Bayern, Lewandowski scaled new heights. The prolific Pole became the highest scoring foreign player in Bundesliga history and moved into the top 2 of the all-time scorers list for the legendary Munich team.

One of only two players to score 50 goals for club and country in 2019, Lewandowski is the top-scorer of the calendar year. He is also the first player in 2019-20 to score 30 goals across competitions.

The only player to score four goals in a Champions League semi-final game, Lewandowski has scaled many a formidable record and also created new ground during his decade in the German top-flight. Let us have a look at the 5 most prominent ones.

#5 Most goals in a game by a substitute player

Coming on as a second-half substitute in a 2015-16 Bundesliga game for Bayern Munich, Lewandowski scored a stunning five goals in a nine-minute blitz to break a series of records.

The Polish striker registered the fastest hat-trick (3 minute 22 seconds), quadruple (5 minute 42 seconds), and five-goal haul (8 minute 59 seconds) in Bundesliga history. He also created a new record for most goals scored by a substitute player in the German top-flight.

Trailing 0-1 at the break, Pep Guardiola summoned the services of the Polish striker, who made a devastating impact on the game. Wolfsburg didn't know what had struck them.

