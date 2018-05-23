Top 5 Replacements for Antoine Griezmann if he Leaves Atletico Madrid

The forward will leave big shoes to fill, but these players will be up to the task.

Parth Athale ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 15:33 IST 4.34K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Antoine Griezmann leave Atletico Madrid?

When Antoine Griezmann came to Atletico Madrid in 2014 from Real Sociedad in search of greener pastures, he certainly made the most of it. In Madrid, Griezmann has become one of the most feared forward in world football and perhaps greener pastures await him.

The Frenchman is reportedly interested in joining Barcelona and the Catalan club also crave his services. Since joining Atleti, Griezmann has scored 112 goals in all (79 in La Liga). He has led them to two Champions League finals, both of which they lost to derby rivals Real Madrid.

Earlier this month he propelled his side to the Europa League title, which was his first major honour. If Griezmann does leave Atletico, his hole will be hard to fill.

Here are 5 candidates to replace him nonetheless.

#5 Angel Correa

Correa can be given a chance to step into Griezmann's shoes

Correa provides the option to Diego Simeone to refrain from signing a direct replacement for Griezmann. The Argentine forward was signed by Atletico in 2014, but a heart tumour kept him out for more than a year.

Even though he returned to full fitness, he has never been able to establish himself as a guaranteed striker. Players such as Fernando Torres, Diego Costa, and Kevin Gameiro have competed for playing time ahead of him.

He has been shifted to the wing quite a few times which has curtailed his minutes in the favored striker position. Correa has good skill, pace and more importantly, he knows Simeone's system and is familiar with it.

Deploying him alongside Costa if Griezmann leaves will not be a bad choice at all.