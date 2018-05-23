Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Top 5 Replacements for Antoine Griezmann if he Leaves Atletico Madrid

    The forward will leave big shoes to fill, but these players will be up to the task.

    Parth Athale
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 15:33 IST
    Atletico Madrid v Eibar - La Liga
    Will Antoine Griezmann leave Atletico Madrid?

    When Antoine Griezmann came to Atletico Madrid in 2014 from Real Sociedad in search of greener pastures, he certainly made the most of it. In Madrid, Griezmann has become one of the most feared forward in world football and perhaps greener pastures await him.

    The Frenchman is reportedly interested in joining Barcelona and the Catalan club also crave his services. Since joining Atleti, Griezmann has scored 112 goals in all (79 in La Liga). He has led them to two Champions League finals, both of which they lost to derby rivals Real Madrid.

    Earlier this month he propelled his side to the Europa League title, which was his first major honour. If Griezmann does leave Atletico, his hole will be hard to fill.

    Here are 5 candidates to replace him nonetheless.

    #5 Angel Correa

    FBL-EUR-C3-MARSEILLE-ATLETICO-FINAL
    Correa can be given a chance to step into Griezmann's shoes

    Correa provides the option to Diego Simeone to refrain from signing a direct replacement for Griezmann. The Argentine forward was signed by Atletico in 2014, but a heart tumour kept him out for more than a year.

    Even though he returned to full fitness, he has never been able to establish himself as a guaranteed striker. Players such as Fernando Torres, Diego Costa, and Kevin Gameiro have competed for playing time ahead of him.

    He has been shifted to the wing quite a few times which has curtailed his minutes in the favored striker position. Correa has good skill, pace and more importantly, he knows Simeone's system and is familiar with it.

    Deploying him alongside Costa if Griezmann leaves will not be a bad choice at all.

    Page 1 of 5 Next
