Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 right-backs in the Premier League right now

Tom Harrison
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.87K   //    07 Sep 2018, 21:08 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League

With four games played in the Premier League this season, there have already been a number of upsets. 4 teams remain undefeated- Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and Watford, a surprising addition to the top four in the early stages of the competition.

With a long season ahead, players must keep on top form in order for their clubs to achieve success. However, with four games played we are beginning to get a look at who are going to be the star performers this year.

With that said, let's look at the top right-backs in the Premier League right now.

Don't agree with me? Leave your opinion in the comments below!

#5 Kieran Trippier

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Kieran Trippier started the 2018-19 season the way he finished the World Cup- with a screamer of a free-kick against Newcastle in the opening game of the season.

Since then he has been producing consistently solid performances for Spurs, proving a threat in attack and able to counter the pace of wingers in defence. Despite a slip-up against Watford last weekend, Trippier has fully stepped into Kyle Walker's shoes after his departure to Manchester City last summer.

#4 Daryl Janmaat

Watford FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Watford FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Daryl Janmaat is most notorious for playing his part in Newcastle's disastrous relegation campaign of 2015-16. Since then, he has not been regarded as a top defender, but his performances this season have proven his doubters wrong.

Playing in all four of Watford's 100% unbeaten run so far this season, Janmaat was outstanding against Spurs; a game in which he helped to stop Harry Kane in his tracks as Watford won 2-1 in a landmark victory for the Hornets.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Kyle Walker Trent Alexander-Arnold Football Top 5/Top 10
Tom Harrison
CONTRIBUTOR
Best Under-21 XI in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 18/19: Top 5 midfield options...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Six best moments from this weekend
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 7 midfielders for September
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 8 Must-Have Defenders for your...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Power Rankings: Matchday Four
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: 5 Players who could win the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 right-backs in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Favourites for the EPL Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
How will each Top 6 team fare in the Premier League this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us