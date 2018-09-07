Top 5 right-backs in the Premier League right now

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League

With four games played in the Premier League this season, there have already been a number of upsets. 4 teams remain undefeated- Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and Watford, a surprising addition to the top four in the early stages of the competition.

With a long season ahead, players must keep on top form in order for their clubs to achieve success. However, with four games played we are beginning to get a look at who are going to be the star performers this year.

With that said, let's look at the top right-backs in the Premier League right now.

#5 Kieran Trippier

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Kieran Trippier started the 2018-19 season the way he finished the World Cup- with a screamer of a free-kick against Newcastle in the opening game of the season.

Since then he has been producing consistently solid performances for Spurs, proving a threat in attack and able to counter the pace of wingers in defence. Despite a slip-up against Watford last weekend, Trippier has fully stepped into Kyle Walker's shoes after his departure to Manchester City last summer.

#4 Daryl Janmaat

Watford FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Daryl Janmaat is most notorious for playing his part in Newcastle's disastrous relegation campaign of 2015-16. Since then, he has not been regarded as a top defender, but his performances this season have proven his doubters wrong.

Playing in all four of Watford's 100% unbeaten run so far this season, Janmaat was outstanding against Spurs; a game in which he helped to stop Harry Kane in his tracks as Watford won 2-1 in a landmark victory for the Hornets.

