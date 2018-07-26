Top 5 signings in the Premier League so far

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Riyad Mahrez

The summer transfer window is heating up at the moment, with European powerhouses going head-to-head in the battle to acquire the finest players in the market. Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid for Juventus, Barcelona have signed Clement Lenglet, Thomas Lemar has joined Atletico Madrid - and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Just like their European counterparts, English Premier League clubs have also been working brilliantly in the market as they look to strengthen major areas of their respective squads before the next campaign begins.

As it stands, Manchester City will have a lot of work to do if they are to defend their Premier League crown. The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United will be serious contenders for the trophy in light of their incredible activities in the transfer market.

Having witnessed a lot of English clubs spending mammoth fees to acquire world-class talents, let us take a look at the top 5 signings that have been made by the EPL clubs so far this summer:

#5. Fred

Brazil's Fred joined United from Shakhtar Donetsk

It took some time for Premier League giants Manchester United to become active in the transfer window this summer, prompting a lot of calls from the Old Trafford faithful. However, the Red Devils responded brilliantly by signing an incredible midfielder in the form of Brazilian superstar Frederico Rodrigues, from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The playmaker attracted a lot of interest from several clubs in Europe, having established himself as one of the finest South American superstars on the continent. He impressed in the Russian top flight last term and was included in Brazil's World Cup squad that represented the nation in the tournament in Russia.

It cost United a whopping £52 million to snatch the midfielder from Shakhtar Donetsk, with Fred signing a 5-year contract with the Red Devils. He will line up alongside the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic in the Premier League next season.

