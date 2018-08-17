Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 signings made by Pep Guardiola at Barcelona

Harshvardhan Bidasaria
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
794   //    17 Aug 2018, 23:17 IST

Manchester City Training Session and Press Conference
The master tactician got the best out of his resources!

The Guardiola-era has been the most glorious spell in Barcelona's magnificent history. In his four seasons at the club, he won an unbelievable number of trophies, including three Spanish leagues and two Champions Leagues. In those four years they won 14 out of a possible 19 trophies, an unparalleled achievement in footballing history.

Much of his success can be accredited to Barca's fabled youth academy, La Masia. After all, eight players in Barcelona's usual starting XI were homegrown. However, the real test for any Barca manager has been the ability to mix this homegrown talent with top quality imports.

Signing players at Barcelona is exceptionally hard, not only must the players be extraordinarily talented, they must suit the club's philosophy, having what they call the Barca DNA. Pep has made some exceptional signings who ended up contributing for the team's overall success. Here are the top five.

#5 Alexis Sanchez - 2011

Barcelona FC Unveils New Signing Alexis Sanchez
Barcelona FC Unveils New Signing Alexis Sanchez.

Signed from Italian side Udinese for €23.4 million, Sanchez became the first Chilean to play for Barcelona. Sanchez said that he would like to learn from the great players at Barcelona and would also like to win silverware with them after making the move.

He helped the Catalans do exactly that, with a league title, Copa del Rey victory, and a Fifa Club World Cup among the many honours collected in his time at the club.

Sanchez moved to the English Premier League side Arsenal FC and became one of the most enthralling players in England. The one thing that kept him so down on the list is that his time working with Pep at Barca was just one season. He could have won more titles, at the cost of game time or the spotlight perhaps; instead, he became Arsenal’s MVP at the cost of endless trophies.

Now at Manchester United, Sanchez will want to improve on his poor start at the club and win some more silverware while he is still at his peak.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Football Daniel Alves Gerard Pique Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola Football Top 5/Top 10
Harshvardhan Bidasaria
CONTRIBUTOR
5 amazing players sold by Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
10 amazing players sold by Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola's 5 worst signings to date
RELATED STORY
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
10 of the biggest transfer blunders made by Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who were not preferred by Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
5 players who have had problems with Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
5 signings Barcelona want you to forget about
RELATED STORY
5 of the most positive changes made at Barcelona in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT GIR REA
0 - 0
 Girona vs Real Valladolid
Today REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Today CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
Today VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
Tomorrow EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
Tomorrow RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us