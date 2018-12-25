Top 5 Signings of LaLiga this season

La Liga

Winter is here. Nearly halfway through the season, Spain's top sides won't be seeing any action till January 4. The 2018/19 La Liga campaign has thrown several twists and turns in the title race. FC Barcelona go into the break leading the table with 37 points in 17 games, three points above second-placed Atletico Madrid.

La Liga has been full of surprises so far. Barcelona and Atletico began the season slowly while Real Madrid are getting used to life post-Ronaldo and the smaller sides haven't held back.

Spanish clubs have spent 800 million euros on new signings this summer and several new signings have made an impact so far but here is a list of five players who have stood out halfway through the campaign.

#5 Andre Silva (Sevilla)

Andre Silva

After a struggle in Milan, Silva seems to have found his goalscoring touch in Spain. After a blistering start to his Sevilla career, the goals have slowed down a bit. But the Portuguese seems to have formed an interesting partnership with Ben Yedder up front.

Third, in the table behind Barcelona and Atletico and through to the knockout stages of the Europa League, Andre Silva will be instrumental to Sevilla's form and success in the next few months. It looks highly likely that Los Rojiblancos will take up their option to sign 22-year-old for 35m euros at the end of the season.

#4 Rodri Hernandez (Atletico Madrid)

Rodrigo Hernandez

In Spain, he is already regarded as the next Sergio Busquets. Left as an academy reject, Rodri has returned to the capital as one of the most promising midfielders in Spain. Taking over club legend Gabi, Rodri is regarded as the man who will carry on his legacy. There has been a change of style in Atletico whenever the Spaniard plays. He loves the ball at his feet, positional game and neat one-touch football.

Signed for 20m euros ( with an additional 5m euros in possible add-ons), Rodri is an absolute bargain in the current market. At 22 years, he still has a lot of years ahead of him and may go on to be a bigger legend than his predecessor.

