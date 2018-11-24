×
Top 5 strikers in the world football right now

Samyak Tripathi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
880   //    24 Nov 2018, 16:12 IST

Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

Out of numerous positions in the eleven, one is of the striker. A striker is the one who leads the team's attack from the front.

Striking has always been a very popular and dominant role in the sport during this modern era and that is why you see a lot of elite clubs splashing mouth-watering figures to acquire this spectacular set of players.

Europe is the home of the finest strikers in the world at the moment, with many superstars rising up and using their darting runs, pace, knack for goals, ariel abilities, physicality and intelligence.

There are many world class strikers in the world now and some are big names, Romelu Lukaku, Karim Benzema, Dries Mertens, Harry Kane, Roberto Firmino , Jesus, Dzeko,, Aubameyang and many more.

Here we take a look at the top 5 strikers in the world currently.

#5. Robert Lewandowski

SL Benfica v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Group E
SL Benfica v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Group E

Robert Lewandowski started the season after a disappointing World Cup in Russia as Poland were knocked out early in the group stages but the striker bears little responsibility after being provided with scanty service.

While Bayern Munich may not be having the best of seasons in Bundesliga as they sit at 5th position on the points table as Borussia Dortmund who sit on top of the table are 7 points clear of Bayern. The state of Bayern may not be down to Lewandowski as he has been brilliant if assessed by his individual performances. The Polish international has scored 7 goals and set up 3 goals for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this season in just 10 games.

The 30-year-old remains one of the greatest strikers in the game, as he continues to demonstrate it at Bayern Munich. While the Pole's touch, movement and link-up play are still outstanding Bayern must hope he gets them out of this rut.



UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Luis Suarez Cristiano Ronaldo Greatest Footballers of All Time Football Top 5/Top 10
Samyak Tripathi
CONTRIBUTOR
