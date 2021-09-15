Top 5 most successful countries in the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious club competition in Europe. The most elite clubs on the continent battle it out to lift the Ol’ Big Ears at the end of the season. They do all they can to etch their names in history.

On the surface, the UEFA Champions League seems to be like any other club competition, with no room for countries to stick their noses in. However, on closer inspection, an interesting trend is revealed. Some countries have had significant representation in the tournament, while others have gradually dwindled over the years. Today, we will take a look beyond the regular club feuds; we will look at the most successful countries in the Champions League, instead. Now, without further ado, let us get to it!

Special Note: We are not taking European Cup exploits into account, meaning we will only discuss events that transpired after the UEFA Champions League rebranding in 1992-93.

#5 France, Ligue 1 - 1 title

UEFA Champions League Winners: Marseille (1993)

France’s top footballing league, Ligue 1, has some remarkable teams. Sadly, their domestic brilliance has not translated into continental success. Paris Saint-Germain, who have recently acquired the services of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, are currently the country’s most dominant side. But Parisians are yet to lift the most coveted trophy in Europe.

In UEFA Champions League’s current format, only Marseille have managed to bring the trophy to France. They won it in the 1992-93 season itself, becoming the first team to lift the revamped Champions League. PSG, who are currently one of Europe's strongest sides, have only participated 14 times in the UEFA Champions League. Lille, who won Ligue 1 last season, have only appeared seven times in the competition so far.

#4 Germany, Bundesliga - 4 titles

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

UEFA Champions League Winners: Bayern Munich (2020, 2013, 2001), Borussia Dortmund (1997)

Germany’s Bundesliga has become infamous for being a one-horse league. Defending champions Bayern Munich have won the league 31 times since Bundesliga’s inception and are currently on a record run of nine consecutive titles. Their domestic dominance reflects fairly in Europe, as Bayern Munich have the second-most UEFA Champions League participations (25) in the world.

The Bavarians have also won three UEFA Champions League titles since 1992-93. Their arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund are the only other German team to lift the coveted cup. The Yellow and Black, who have participated 16 times, were crowned UEFA Champions League winners in the 1996-97 season, beating Juventus in the final.

