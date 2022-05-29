Top 5 teams to get promoted to the Premier League

The Championship play-off final is set to take place on Sunday (May 29), as Nottingham Forest face Huddersfield Town for a place in the Premier League. The winner at Wembley will be promoted alongside Fulham and Bournemouth for the 2022-23 season.

Every season, three teams get promoted, and three teams get relegated. It takes a lot of effort in all areas of the club to make sure a team stays up in the Premier League.

Fulham and Norwich are known as 'yo-yo' teams. These clubs often achieve promotion and get relegated the very next season.

On that note, let's take a look at the teams that got promoted, stayed in the Premier League, and did well.

#5 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Promoted in 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been promoted to the Premier League three times over the last 20 seasons, but since 2018 they have remained in the league. Wolves finished seventh twice under Nuno Espirito Santo and 13th once before finishing 10th this season under Bruno Lage this season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 13 - Since losing their first three Premier League matches under Bruno Lage, Wolves have taken 13 points from their six matches (W4 D1 L1). Indeed, since the start of September, only Chelsea (5) have more Premier League wins than Wolves (4). Building. 13 - Since losing their first three Premier League matches under Bruno Lage, Wolves have taken 13 points from their six matches (W4 D1 L1). Indeed, since the start of September, only Chelsea (5) have more Premier League wins than Wolves (4). Building. https://t.co/hcMatnh0R7

Portugal has had a heavy influence on Wolves' recent success. Their managers have been Portuguese, and several of their players belong to the country as well.

After fighting for the European slots for a couple of years, they have pushed for a top 10 finish recently. They would have finished higher this season if not for a slump in form towards the end.

If they continue to improve consistently, Wolves won't be in any danger of getting relegated anytime soon.

#4 Southampton - Promoted in 2012

Southampton were a constant in the Premier League for several seasons before they were relegated in 2005. They finally managed to get promoted to the Premier League in 2012 and have been a part of it for a decade now. The Saints' highest finish has been sixth (2014-15), while they have finished as low as 17th (2017-18).

PLFrance_ 🇫🇷 @PLFrance_ Southampton est le club qui a perdu le plus de points après avoir mené au score cette saison en Premier League. [Opta] Southampton est le club qui a perdu le plus de points après avoir mené au score cette saison en Premier League. [Opta] 🔴⚪️ Southampton est le club qui a perdu le plus de points après avoir mené au score cette saison en Premier League. [Opta] https://t.co/LuyQKk3udm

Under Mauricio Pochettino, they achieved great success and managed to reach European football. They struggled after his departure, but Ralph Hassenhutl has brought some stability to the club since he joined in 2018. Under Hassenhutl, the Saints have often played good football, but they haven't been able to sustain it at times.

They haven't finished in the top half for five seasons, finishing 15th this season.

#3 West Ham United - Promoted in 2012

West Ham United were a staple of the Premier League until they were relegated due to financial problems and poor planning in late 2000s. They bounced back and were promoted in 2012 and have remained in the league since. They have finished as high as sixth in the league (2020-21) and as low as 16th (2019-20) over the last decade.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1976 - West Ham booked their place in a major European semi-final for the first time since 1976 when they made it all the way to the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup. Momentous. 1976 - West Ham booked their place in a major European semi-final for the first time since 1976 when they made it all the way to the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup. Momentous. https://t.co/nBFTDaU5L9

West Ham struggled to find a stable manager who could lead them on the pitch for quite a while.. The move from Upton Park to the Olympic Stadium also caused friction, but after a few seasons, it finally seems like home to the fans.

David Moyes has brought the stability needed on the pitch. They have consistently challenged for European places over the last two seasons and even reached the Europa League semi-finals this season. The future looks bright for the Hammers as they finished seventh this season, qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

#2 Leicester City - Promoted in 2014

Leicester City are one of two teams that have been promoted over the last 20 seasons and won the Premier League alongside Manchester City. After surviving relegation in their first season, all the stars aligned during the 2015-2016 season for them to win the league. Since then, they have consistently finished in the top 10 for the last five seasons.

Leicester winning the league was a fairytale story, but under Brendan Rodgers they have done well to challenge for European places. Prior to last season, they finished fifth in two consecutive seasons and flirted with Champions League football.

Unfortunately for them, this season saw their squad suffer several injuries, and they finished eighth. The Foxes are expected to challenge for Europe next season, and relegation is a distant memory.

#1 Manchester City - Promoted in 2002

If there was ever a team whose fortunes changed over the last two decades, it would be Manchester City. They were relegated to the Championship but bounced back to achieve promotion in 2002. They managed to finish ninth a few times and as low as 16th in the 2003-04 season. They were a mid-table team, never susceptible to relegation but failing to rise up the table.

It all changed when Abu Dhabi decided to buy the team in 2008, and they are now the best in Europe. They have won six titles over the last 11 seasons and have finished in the top four consistently for 12 seasons running. They have won four titles in five years, including this year's as well.

Pep Guardiola's appointment as manager in 2016 took the team to another level, and he isn't leaving the club anytime soon. Fortunes can change in football in the blink of an eye, and Manchester City are a symbol of that.

