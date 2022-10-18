Top 5 teams with the highest points per game in Europe this season (October 2022)

Every team worth their salt strives to start their domestic campaign on the strongest possible note, to get points early on and possibly open up a healthy lead over rivals. Hitting the ground running is easier said than done, however, as most teams find it difficult to find balance or remain competitive after the summer transfer window.

Today, we will take a look at five teams who have looked solid right off the bat in the 2022-23 season, getting important results almost every week. Here are the top five teams with the highest points per game (PPG) in Europe’s top five leagues this season:

#5 Barcelona (La Liga): 2.44 points/game

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Spanish giants Barcelona may very well be on the brink of another Champions League group-stage elimination, but their domestic form has been undeniably impressive. Since the start of the season, the Blaugrana have featured in nine La Liga games, picking up 22 points (2.44 PPG).

Xavi's men have beaten seven teams in La Liga this season, drawn once, and have been beaten on one occasion. Arch-rivals Real Madrid handed them their first defeat on October 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with the Whites securing a 3-1 win in front of their fans.

New signing Robert Lewandowski has been Barcelona’s most consistent goalscorer in La Liga this season, scoring nine times in as many appearances. The Pole is also leading the pack in this season’s Pichichi race.

#4 Napoli (Serie A): 2.6 points/game

US Cremonese v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli have emerged as the top dog in Serie A this season, picking up 26 points from 10 matches (2.6 PPG). Yet to be beaten in Serie A (8 wins, 2 draws), Napoli have already faced quite a few formidable teams since the start of the season, including Lazio and Milan.

Away at Lazio, Napoli secured a 2-1 victory, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring the decisive goal. They repeated the scoreline in September at the San Siro against defending champions Milan, with Giovanni Simeone scoring the winner this time.

B/R Football @brfootball



Seven goals

Seven assists

Five G/A in the UCL



Baller 21-year-old Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in his first season for Napoli:Seven goalsSeven assistsFive G/A in the UCLBaller 21-year-old Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in his first season for Napoli:▪️ Seven goals▪️ Seven assists▪️ Five G/A in the UCLBaller 💥 https://t.co/w3rl8YoFYb

Left-winger Kvaratskhelia has been the Serie A leaders’ leading scorer this season, with the Georgia international scoring five times in 10 appearances in the 2022-23 season.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1): 2.64 points/game

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Defending French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been in enviable form in the French top flight this season. They are yet to taste defeat in the first division, winning nine and drawing two of their 11 matches. Having picked up 29 points from 11 games, PSG average 2.64 points per game.

Under new coach Christophe Galtier, PSG have looked a lot more coherent in all areas of the pitch. They have thus far only conceded five goals and scored a whopping 29, proving that players have indeed taken to Galtier’s methods.

PSG’s coveted front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar have also been on song, scoring 22 of the Parisians’ 29 league goals this season. Former Barcelona forward Neymar has emerged as PSG’s best goalscorer in the league this season, with him scoring nine goals in 11 appearances.

#2 Arsenal (Premier League): 2.7 points/game

Leeds United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Having narrowly missed out on a top-four finish in the 2021-22 season, Arsenal have started their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a vengeance. The Gunners have punched above their weight in the Premier League, picking up nine wins in 10 league matches thus far, accumulating 27 points with an average of 2.7.

The Gunners have passed the ball around with impressive accuracy, created openings, and made it a point to keep it tight at the back. Since the start of the season, they have faced three of the Premier League’s most sought-after clubs. They have beaten Tottenham Hotspur (3-1) and Liverpool (3-2) but fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

New signing Gabriel Jesus has been their leading goalscorer this season, bagging five goals in 10 matches. Bukayo Saka has emerged as Arsenal’s second-highest goalscorer, netting four times in 10 games.

#1 Real Madrid (La Liga): 2.78 points/game

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Defending Spanish champions Real Madrid have enjoyed a blistering start to the 2022-23 La Liga campaign. Accumulating 25 points from nine matches (PPG of 2.78), the Whites have claimed the top spot in the Spanish top flight. So far, Carlo Ancelotti’s men have won eight and drawn one of their nine La Liga matches, emerging as the only unbeaten side in the division.

Los Blancos have faced their fair share of gritty opponents over the course of the 2022-23 La Liga campaign, with their biggest test coming against Barcelona on October 16. Playing at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Ancelotti’s side produced a stellar performance, securing a 3-1 win over Xavi’s men, extending their unbeaten run this season to 14 games across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Benzema Karim Benzema announces: "I will retire in Real Madrid. There's no other option for me", he said to Onda Cero right after the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Karim Benzema announces: "I will retire in Real Madrid. There's no other option for me", he said to Onda Cero right after the Ballon d'Or ceremony. 🚨⚪️ #Benzema https://t.co/PzV6ub4z2d

Vinicius Junior has appeared as their leading scorer this term, netting five times in nine appearances. Last season’s top scorer (27 goals in 32 games) Karim Benzema follows him closely, scoring four times in six games.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes