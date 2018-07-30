Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Teams That Will Be Unstoppable This Season

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.46K   //    30 Jul 2018, 23:07 IST

En
Who will continue to break the glass-ceiling?

With the 2018-19 season about to start, many monumental transfers have shifted the landscape of football, with managers looking to bolster their squads.

Whether it's the EPL, La Liga, Serie A, or the Bundesliga, every football team participating in the league will fight for the right to be called champions, but only a select few will remain dominant throughout.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exciting transition to the Italian giants will bring much more attention to Serie A, with names like Dybala likely to support him.

Since Real Madrid are left with a huge void this season; bringing in world-class players would be the only way for them to be successful in the European competitions.

Considering that many European clubs are tactically managing their squads, this year's UEFA Champions League could be highly competitive.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the top five teams that will be unstoppable this season, keeping in mind the transfers, and their previous performances.

Honorable Mentions -

  1. Real Madrid C.F.
  2. Arsenal F.C.
  3. A.S. Roma
  4. Manchester United

Here are the five teams who will be unstoppable this season.

#5 Manchester City

The
The EPL 2017/18 Champions will continue to put their best foot forward

Pep Guardiola's incredible managerial tactics have catapulted Manchester City to the top of English football, and he continues to put his best foot forward, as the team heads towards the next season.

Probably being the most dominant English club in recent memory, City went on to dominate the opposition side like no other and scored decisive goals with memorable counter-attacks.

Kevin De Bruyne's fantastic display of football stole the spotlight, and the Belgian delivered when it mattered like no other.

Considering how influential Pep's mindset has been, bringing in quality players like Riyad Mahrez will only prove to be exceptional, as the blue side moves ahead.

The side had a good showing last season, with Guardiola's side going on to win 32 games in the EPL, with only two losses. The Manchester side was able to capture a record 100 points, culminating the season on a high.

While they have lost two decisive matches in the pre-season against Borrusia Dortmund and Liverpool, there's no denying that they will enter the EPL this season as a force to reckon with.




1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 Editor's Pick Football Football Transfer News
Abid Khan
ANALYST
the accidental artist
3 reasons why Juventus would be unstoppable this season
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Juventus can win a treble this season
RELATED STORY
10 historic football moments that video technology...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 managers in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
11 of this summer's top transfer targets in a combined...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest spenders on the transfer market so far
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
2nd Qualifying Round
FT AST MID
2 - 1
 Astana vs Midtjylland
FT CFR MAL
0 - 1
 CFR Cluj vs Malmö FF
FT PAO BAS
2 - 1
 PAOK vs Basel
FT DIN HAP
5 - 0
 Dinamo Zagreb vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT SHK SHE
1 - 0
 Shkendija vs Sheriff
FT CRV SUD
3 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Sūduva
FT LEG SPA
0 - 2
 Legia Warszawa vs Spartak Trnava
FT LUD VID
0 - 0
 Ludogorets vs Vidi
FT KUK QAR
0 - 0
 Kukësi vs Qarabağ
FT BAT HJK
0 - 0
 BATE vs HJK
FT AJA STU
2 - 0
 Ajax vs Sturm Graz
FT CEL ROS
3 - 1
 Celtic vs Rosenborg
Today HAP DIN 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Dinamo Zagreb
Today SHE SHK 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Shkendija
Tomorrow SPA LEG 12:00 AM Spartak Trnava vs Legia Warszawa
Tomorrow HJK BAT 09:30 PM HJK vs BATE
Tomorrow MID AST 10:30 PM Midtjylland vs Astana
Tomorrow QAR KUK 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Kukësi
Tomorrow MAL CFR 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs CFR Cluj
Tomorrow SUD CRV 11:00 PM Sūduva vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow VID LUD 11:30 PM Vidi vs Ludogorets
Tomorrow BAS PAO 11:30 PM Basel vs PAOK
02 Aug STU AJA 12:00 AM Sturm Graz vs Ajax
02 Aug ROS CEL 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Celtic
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Club Friendlies 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2018/2019
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us