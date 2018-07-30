Top 5 Teams That Will Be Unstoppable This Season

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.46K // 30 Jul 2018, 23:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who will continue to break the glass-ceiling?

With the 2018-19 season about to start, many monumental transfers have shifted the landscape of football, with managers looking to bolster their squads.

Whether it's the EPL, La Liga, Serie A, or the Bundesliga, every football team participating in the league will fight for the right to be called champions, but only a select few will remain dominant throughout.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exciting transition to the Italian giants will bring much more attention to Serie A, with names like Dybala likely to support him.

Since Real Madrid are left with a huge void this season; bringing in world-class players would be the only way for them to be successful in the European competitions.

Considering that many European clubs are tactically managing their squads, this year's UEFA Champions League could be highly competitive.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the top five teams that will be unstoppable this season, keeping in mind the transfers, and their previous performances.

Honorable Mentions -

Real Madrid C.F. Arsenal F.C. A.S. Roma Manchester United

Here are the five teams who will be unstoppable this season.

#5 Manchester City

The EPL 2017/18 Champions will continue to put their best foot forward

Pep Guardiola's incredible managerial tactics have catapulted Manchester City to the top of English football, and he continues to put his best foot forward, as the team heads towards the next season.

Probably being the most dominant English club in recent memory, City went on to dominate the opposition side like no other and scored decisive goals with memorable counter-attacks.

Kevin De Bruyne's fantastic display of football stole the spotlight, and the Belgian delivered when it mattered like no other.

Considering how influential Pep's mindset has been, bringing in quality players like Riyad Mahrez will only prove to be exceptional, as the blue side moves ahead.

The side had a good showing last season, with Guardiola's side going on to win 32 games in the EPL, with only two losses. The Manchester side was able to capture a record 100 points, culminating the season on a high.

While they have lost two decisive matches in the pre-season against Borrusia Dortmund and Liverpool, there's no denying that they will enter the EPL this season as a force to reckon with.

1 / 5 NEXT