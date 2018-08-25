Top 5 most surprising moments in football this decade

Reinis Alksnajs FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 552 // 25 Aug 2018, 06:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brazil v Germany: Semi Final - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

These have been exciting eight years in football. Two World Cups with shocking results like Netherland's 5:1 win against Spain, Germany's loss to the Korea Republic and, of course, Brazil's ridiculous 7:1 loss to the German side.

We have witnessed surprising league seasons with a minimal budget side FK Rostov beating Zenit for the 2nd place in the Russian Premier League, Leipzig finishing 2nd in their first ever Bundesliga season and the most famous one - Leicester City triumph in the Premier League in 2016.

Champions League has been full of surprises - in the last few seasons Barcelona was involved in two unexpected knock-out stage comebacks - with a 6:1 win against Paris Saint-Germain and a 3:0 loss to Roma. Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid shocked the football world in respectively 2013 and 2014 when they beat Europes richest clubs to reach the Champions League final.

These are the five most stunning moments in football's last eight years:

#5 Robert Lewandowski - 5 goals in 9 minutes (2015)

Robert Lewandowski

In September of 2015, champions Bayern Munich faced last seasons second place Wolfsburg away. Bavarian side's main striker Lewandowski started the game off the bench as he recently had ankle problems. He came on after halftime while the score was 1:0 to Wolfsburg.

Lewandowski quickly made an impact, scoring from a close range in the 51st minute. Maybe the Polish striker got lucky with his first goal but his second only one minute later was a true beauty, shooting precisely from outside the box.

Lewandowski didn't stop there, after receiving a great pass from Mario Gotze, he hit the post. Fortunately for the striker, the ball fell right back onto his feet and after a scramble with the goalkeeper and the defenders Lewandovski got it in the net. It took only four minutes for him to score the hat-trick and that is a Bundesliga's record.

In the 57th minute, Lewandowski got on the top of a poorly defended cross, unstoppably shooting the ball past the goalkeeper for the fourth time. Three minutes later he finished his sensational scoring with an acrobatic attempt from just inside the box.

The game finished 5:1. Lewandowski went on to brake 21st century's scoring record in a single Bundesliga season with 30 goals.

1 / 5 NEXT