Top 5 U-23 strikers in the world

The best young strikers in the world currently

by Rohit Viswanathan Opinion 13 Feb 2017, 21:57 IST

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski are considered to be the best of the best when it comes to football hitmen. But while these players are currently in their prime a time will come when the next generation of superstars will have to take up the mantle.

Some of the best young strikers are showing their prowess and it won’t be long before they turn into world beaters as well. But for now, they need to keep their head down and do what they do best, scoring goals.

With that in mind here are the 5 best strikers in the U-23 category:

Note: The U-23 category includes players that are also currently 23 years of age

#5. Andrea Belotti

A name that has become more familiar as the season has worn on, Andrea Belotti has become the talisman of the current Torino side. Without him, the club will be much lower than they currently are in the Serie A table.

With 17 goals, he is the second highest scorer in the league. The 23-year-old is Italy’s next big hope and already has 5 caps for his country in which time he has scored 3 goals. Big, strong and with a calmness in front of goal he has developed into the complete forward.

Torino have only managed 45 goals in all this season and two have more than 1/3rd of that tally is very impressive indeed. This season has been Belotti’s breakout season before which he wasn’t really as lethal.

The likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Arsenal are all after the striker and it’s no wonder either. The club have placed a 100 million Euro price tag on him and reportedly rejected an 85 million offer in January from Arsenal.

Belotti is destined for great things if he continues this incredible form.