Top 5 underrated signings in the January transfer window (2022) 

The January transfer window is typically utilized to address minor flaws in the squad for the rest of the season. Clubs have traditionally been hesitant to invest a lot in new players during the winter transfer window.

However, the one-month window also provides clubs with a chance to make an upright assessment of their squad. It also allows fringe players to make a case for themselves elsewhere.

Several high-profile signings took place in the concluded January transfer window

After a whirlwind transfer deadline day, the January window slammed shut on Monday with a number of big signings taking place. The hefty deals of Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus and Ferran Torres to Barcelona topped the charts. The transfers of Luis Diaz and Philippe Coutinho also caught much attention.

As a number of players move in and out between clubs, several transfer businesses have somewhat gone under the radar. On that note, let's look at five transfer deals that were underrated during the January transfer window (2021–22 season).

#5. Arthur Cabral to Fiorentina

Replacing one goal machine with another, Fiorentina swiftly secured their replacement for Dusan Vlahovic. They signed Brazilian Arthur Cabral from Swiss side Basel.

Fiorentina were left with a huge void in their forward line after losing Vlahovic, who moved to Juventus for €70 million. The current joint-highest Serie A goalscorer this season has smashed 21 goals from 37 league appearances for La Viola.

With Cabral, Fiorentina now have a player who they believe has the potential to have a similar influence. They snapped the 23-year-old striker for around the €16.5 million mark, who will inherit the number 9 shirt from Vlahovic.

Cabral has some astronomical numbers with Basel, providing 82 goal contributions in 106 appearances. This term alone, the Brazilian has piled up 27 goals and eight assists in just 31 games in all competitions. A skilled dribbler of the ball, the former Palmeiras man is an intelligent poacher who loves to get in the box as quickly as possible.

He was awarded the Swiss Super League's player of the year in 2021 after assisting Basel to a second-place finish. Cabral joins a Fiorentina team that is currently in seventh position in Serie A, just outside of the European places.

#4. Denis Zakaria to Juventus

Juventus arguably had the best winter transfer window this time around. After acquiring Seria A's most in-form player in Vlahovic, they secured highly sought-after midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The transfer fee of €5 million, with a further €3 million in add-ons, can easily prove to be a bargain. He signed a contract with the Turin club until 2026. After being regarded as "a blend between Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini," Zakaria drew interest from a number of European clubs, including Manchester United.

The 25-year-old will provide Massimiliano Allegri's side with the much-needed strength and solidity they have lacked in midfield. Zakaria, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall, is a workhorse who can play in a two- or three-man midfield.

Only Axel Witsel (93.17) and Kevin Kampl (91.50) have superior pass success % across midfielders in Germany's top division than Zakaria (90.11). With the midfielder having joined, Juve allowed Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski and Aaron Ramsey to leave the club.

