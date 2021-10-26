Who doesn't love records? It is something that the fans and the players cherish equally. Records reflect a player's legacy and give them a place in the history books for years to come. The world looks upon the record holders and the next generation of players do their best to replace the holders' names with their own.

We are wary of the fact that as of now, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have got almost every record under their belt. Their rivalry has pushed them to bring out their best and in the process, the duo have established themselves as the best players ever to have graced the game.

However, whenever we speak of records, we often think of looking at most goals, most assists, fastest goals, among the others. In this article, we are about to discover something totally new. Without further ado, let's take a look at;

Top 5 unusual individual records in football

#5 Longest header goal — Jone Samuelsen

Jone Samuelsen scored from a distance of 58.13 meters using his head

Jone Samuelsen isn't a player who would be recognized by anyone outside Norway. However, Samuelson is a record-holder in himself after registering the longest header goal in the history of the sport.

During his early Odd Grenland days, the midfielder scored from a distance of 58.13 meters using his head. This feat was achieved against Tromsø IL in an Eliteserien (Norway's top-tier league) game.

The opposition goalkeeper had come up the pitch for a corner. Later, an Odd counter-attack was put to a halt by a Tromsø IL defender who headed the ball clear only to find Jone Samuelson. He simply re-directed the ball towards the open goal post, much to everyone's surprise and thus registered the record under his name.

#4 Most goals by a goalkeeper — Rogerio Ceni

Rogerio Ceni has scored 131 goals throughout his career

Even though goals win matches, defense and goal-keeping are equally important. Now imagine a goalkeeper scoring as many goals as the majority of forwards out there? Crazy, right? Well, Rogerio Ceni of Sao Paulo is the holder of this astonishing record.

In a career spanning over 25 years, the Brazilian shot-stopper has scored 131 goals! A specialist in set-pieces and spot-kicks, Rogerio Ceni often had to leave the goal post and take the responsibility of scoring upon himself.

He played over 1200+ games for Sao Paulo football club and is the current manager of the same team.

