Top 5 most valuable players aged 38 and older (2023)

A player's value in the transfer market is determined by a variety of factors. The player's age, contract duration, current performance and potential for growth will dictate his value. Other performance indicators like goals, assists, and the player's position will also influence his valuation.

As players grow older, their value in the transfer market drops. That's because the ceiling is usually established by then and players start to fade once they enter their 30s. But there are some players who continue to perform at a very high level well into their 30s.

Such longevity is rare. Most footballers hang up their boots in their mid-to-late 30s. But there are some who kick on for longer. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five most valuable players aged 38 and older.

#5 Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe) - €1.2 million

Vissel Kobe v Shanghai SIPG - AFC Champions League Round of 16

Andres Iniesta is one of the greatest midfielders of all time. The former Spain international was part of the team that dominated international football between 2008 and 2012. He was a vital cog in the Spanish side that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 Euros.

Iniesta is one of the most technically proficient midfielders in the history of the game. His dribbling skills are exquisite and his passing range and vision are exemplary. Iniesta could run rings around opponents and he almost always managed to find a way out of cul-de-sacs.

Iniesta is now 38-years-old and is currently playing for Japanese club Vissel Kobe. The former Barcelona man is valued at €1.2 million.

#4 Joaquin (Real Betis) - €1.5 million

Cadiz CF v Real Betis - LaLiga Santander

Joaquin made his debut in professional football in September 2000 for Real Betis. He is still going strong two decades later. In that time, Joaquin played for three other clubs as well. He had stints at Valencia, Malaga and Fiorentina before returning to Betis in 2015. Joaquin has been at the Andalusian club ever since.

He is 41-years-old now and he captains Betis. Joaquin's current contract with Betis expires this summer and might just call it a day on his football career at the end of the 2022-23 season.

In 13 appearances in all competitions for Betis so far this term, Joaquin has scored one goal and provided one assist. He is valued at €1.5 million.

#3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) - €2 million

AC Milan v Spezia Calcio - Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not played this season. He underwent knee surgery in May 2022 and has been sidelined ever since. He helped AC Milan win the Serie A title last season despite being 40. The Swedish legend is now 41 but is yet to call it quits on his club career.

Ibrahimovic is slated to return to the side at the end of this month (February). He is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era and has a huge fan following. Ibrahimovic is valued at €2 million.

#2 Thiago Silva (Chelsea) - €2.5 million

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 on a free transfer. He had already crossed over to his late 30s but Silva still managed to make a massive impact at his new club. He won the UEFA Champions League in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Silva is one of the best centre-backs of his generation and continues to be a regular starter for Chelsea at the age of 38. He has made 24 appearances across all competitions for the Blues so far this season and has two assists to his name.

Silva has helped Chelsea keep six clean sheets in the Premier League and two more in the Champions League this term. The Brazil international is valued at €2.5 million.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) - €20 million

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. He is 38-years-old and is past his prime but on his day, he is still a top quality marksman. Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in January after having his contract with Manchester United terminated via mutual agreement.

Ronaldo's transfer market valuation is almost 10 times that of Thiago Silva, who comes second on this list. The Portuguese icon and five-time Ballon d'Or winner is valued at €20 million.

Poll : 0 votes