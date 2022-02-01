Top 5 value-for-money forwards in the Premier League right now

The Premier League is home to some of the best forwards in the world right now. The fast-paced, end-to-end, all-action nature of the English top-flight has spawned sharp and intelligent attackers who can change the course of games in the blink of an eye.

Premier League has some of the most valuable forwards in the game

Premier League clubs are some of the richest in the world. Due to their financial capacity and clout, they are able to attract the best players in the game. The value of a player is determined by a variety of factors like age, his abilities, his form in recent times and how many years he's got remaining on his current deal.

Value-for-money is a bit different than that. How much does a team truly benefit from having a player on their side on a pound-to-pound basis?

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the top value-for-money forwards in the Premier League right now.

(Cred: The Mirror based on data provided by BingoSites).

#5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton - Premier League

Everton signed Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Sheffield United in 2015 on a deal worth £1.5 million. The English striker has improved incrementally in subsequent seasons and is one of the best marksmen in the Premier League right now.

Calvert-Lewin is nowhere close to being as prolific as he should be. He has scored just 56 goals and provided 16 assists in 179 appearances across all competitions for the Toffees. But he had his best Premier League season last term, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists in 33 appearances

Calvert-Lewin has become one of the most important players in this current Everton squad. His goals have been crucial to them over the past few seasons. The 24 year old is currently attracting plenty of attention from big clubs and is valued at around £60 million.

GOAL @goal



Here's every goal he scored in 2020



What a year for Dominic Calvert-LewinHere's every goal he scored in 2020 What a year for Dominic Calvert-Lewin 💪Here's every goal he scored in 2020 🙌https://t.co/8te2GJ18Sw

#4 Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

Some would be surprised to find Teemu Pukki here. After all, he is playing for Norwich City, who find themselves embroiled in the relegation battle this season. But Pukki is on the list because of the value he has added to the side since joining on a free transfer in 2018.

The Finnish striker's contributions in the Premier League have not been anywhere close to elite. But he played a big hand in the Canaries achieving promotion in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 Championship seasons, scoring 28 and 26 goals respectively.

Given how Norwich City have struggled, Pukki's haul of 16 goals from 50 Premier League games is not bad by any means.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith