Top 5 winter transfer window arrivals in the Bundesliga in 2021

Teams in the Bundesliga are not known for spending big money, especially in the January transfer window, and that trend continued this winter.

With the financial effects of the pandemic felt deeply by the clubs’ coffers, a lot of them made loan signings and promoted their youth players to the senior team this season.

There were a few clubs who made some big-money signings, but they were enabled to do so after selling well in the summer transfer window in 2020.

It’s been a week since the January transfer window ended, so let’s take a look at the top five arrivals in the Bundesliga in the winter:

Top 5 winter transfer window arrivals in the Bundesliga

#1 Luka Jovic

Jovic has made a great return to Frankfurt.

Luka Jovic returned to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the rest of the season in the winter transfer window, and the Serbian has already made an impact.

Jovic rose to prominence under former Frankfurt manager Niko Kovac and played a key role in their DFB Pokal win in 2018. He earned a move to Real Madrid a year later, but it just didn’t work out for the forward.

The 23-year old managed just two goals in 32 appearances for Real Madrid, and he has already eclipsed that record in just four games for Frankfurt this year, scoring thrice so far.

Frankfurt’s resurgence in the Bundesliga this season has seen them challenge for a place in the top four, and with Jovic in the squad, they have a good chance of a top-four finish.

#2 Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai was linked with several top clubs in Europe, including Liverpool and Arsenal, but he eventually joined RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg; surprise, surprise.

Despite signing early in January for a fee of £18 million, Szoboszlai is yet to make his debut for Leipzig because of an adductor issue.

The East German side will need his creativity to push Bayern Munich in the coming months. At his best, the Hungarian is a creative player with pace to burn, and he will add more dynamism to an already impressive Leipzig attack.

