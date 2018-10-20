Top 5 young attacking footballers in the world right now

Paris Saint Germain superstar - Kylian Mbappe

Truly, age is just a number and that is evident if you observe what young players are doing in the football world at the moment. Gone are those days when we used to feel that footballers need several years of experience in order to be considered great - those beliefs are becoming irrelevant now with young players stepping up and winning the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League as well as scooping major individual honors.

When it comes to young players with immense attacking talents, there are so many of them who are making name for themselves with their blistering performances in the football world at the moment. Competing at the top of the game, leading their respective clubs to glory and earning massive recognition for their incredible deeds, these players have proved that talent is more important than age in football.

From unstoppable left wingers to explosive right wingers and incredible strikers, we take a look at the top 5 most dangerous young attacking talents in the football world at the moment:

#5 Ousmane Dembele

Dembele has put injury crisis behind him and he has started the campaign on a brilliant note

The departure of Neymar Junior to Paris Saint Germain during the summer of 2017 prompted Barcelona to sign former Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele but the 21-year-old failed to produce tangible contributions in the Catalan capital in his debut season due to injury crisis.

However, the French wonderkid has resumed the new campaign in an electrifying form and he has started proving a point with his explosive performances for the La Liga giants so far this season.

Dembele is one of the top performers in the Barcelona camp at the moment, recording an impressive 5 goals to his name in 10 appearances, including a brilliant effort against Sevilla that helped the Catalan giants to claim the Supercoppa de Espana recently.

