Top 5 youth prospects at Arsenal right now (2021)

From the likes of Andy Cole to Serge Gnabry, Arsenal’s iconic youth academy has nurtured many world-class talents over the years. The Gunners' values go beyond footballing excellence, they help the players become the best versions of themselves. The renowned Hale End academy has saved Arsenal millions in transfer fees over the years and we believe that trend will live on.

Despite Arsenal’s recent woes, many top young talents have chosen to call Arsenal home and today we will check who they are.

Without further ado, let's check out the five hottest youth prospects at Arsenal right now.

#5 Omar Rekik

Despite being only 19 years old, Omar Rekik is being touted to become one of Arsenal’s future stars. The young centre-back was signed from Hertha’s B team in January 2021 and already has a license to train with the first team.

Academy coach and former Arsenal star Per Mertesacker is particularly fond of Rekik and considers him to be a special talent.

Mikel Arteta promoted six academy prospects to first-team training ahead of Saturday's lunch-time kick-off against Leicester.



— Omar Rekik (CB)

— Arthur Okonkwo (GK)

— Mika Biereth (FW)

— Tim Akinola (CM)

— Anass Salah-Eddine (CM)

— Omar Rekik (CB)
— Arthur Okonkwo (GK)
— Mika Biereth (FW)
— Tim Akinola (CM)
— Anass Salah-Eddine (CM)
— Joel Lopez (LB)

Rekik is an excellent reader of the ball and knows how to command the area. He is also good in the air and is always a threat from set-pieces. His inclusion has tangibly improved Arsenal U-23’s defensive performances and the Tunisian is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

Rekik is yet to play for the senior side, but we are hoping to see him in action sooner rather than later.

#4 Folarin Balogun

Arsenal are in desperate need of capable young forwards, and Folarin Balogun seems to be the perfect man for the job. Balogun is a quick, versatile centre-forward who is tipped to be the next big thing at Arsenal.

The 20-year-old is mature for his age and has an acute sense of space and time.

Folarin Balogun for Arsenal U23s in the Premier League 2 this season:



✅7 games

⚽️9 goals

🅰️2 assists

📊directly involved in a goal every 52 minutes



7 games
9 goals
2 assists
directly involved in a goal every 52 minutes
2nd best goalscorer in the history of the league.

Balogun joined Arsenal at the tender age of eight. Developed by Arsenal’s brilliant youth academy, Balogun knows the value of the crest better than most, and he honors it every time he plays.

Thanks to his blistering run of form in Premier League 2, Balogun got the opportunity to feature in the Europa League last season. In just 63 minutes of action across five continental games, the England U-21 international scored twice and provided an assist.

Balogun has not yet managed to score for the senior team this season but has netted nine goals in seven Premier League 2 outings.

