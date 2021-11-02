Top 5 youth prospects at Chelsea right now (2021)

Since its inception, Premier League clubs have relied heavily on young players to bring something extra to the table. Chelsea, being one of the most successful English clubs over the last two decades, is no exception.

Chelsea's current coach Thomas Tuchel may not be as youth-dependent as his predecessor Frank Lampard. But there have been some inspirational promotions under the German tactician as well.

Calum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Mason Mount have successfully turned into first-team players under Tuchel, and there is room for more. Seeing Chelsea graduates competing in the biggest tournaments should be incentive enough for Chelsea’s youth prospects, and we could see more of them come through.

Chelsea currently have a fine blend of young first-teamers and reserve-bench stars who can step up, and today we will check out who they are.

Now, without further ado, let us check out the top five youngsters at Chelsea in 2021.

#5 Bryan Fiabema

FC Chelsea v Malmo FF - UEFA Youth League

18-year-old Bryan Fiabema joined Chelsea’s U-23 side from Tromso IL II in January 2020. The right-footed centre-forward is an excellent striker of the ball and surprisingly capable of picking out pockets of space. Fiabema also packs enough pace to trouble opposition defenders and is adept at picking up the ball from midfield.

As part of Chelsea’s U-23 team, Fiabema plays in the Premier League 2. In the 2021-22 Premier League 2 campaign, Fiabema featured in six games, netting four goals.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



Bryan Fiabema's goal wins it for Ed Brand's boys at St George's Park and it'll be back here on Monday for the final against Man City. #CFCU18 - FA Youth Cup finalists again!Bryan Fiabema's goal wins it for Ed Brand's boys at St George's Park and it'll be back here on Monday for the final against Man City. #CFCU18 - FA Youth Cup finalists again!Bryan Fiabema's goal wins it for Ed Brand's boys at St George's Park and it'll be back here on Monday for the final against Man City. https://t.co/vL2szJU7dO

He has also scored one goal in the UEFA Youth League, while the EFL Trophy has also witnessed the magic of his shooting boot. Fiabema is yet to earn a call-up to the senior side.

However, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner picking up injuries, he could very well get an opportunity in cup competitions.

#4 Jude Soonsup-Bell

FC Chelsea v Malmo FF - UEFA Youth League

Jude Soonsup-Bell is one of those very few attacking talents you just cannot keep your eyes off. Soonsup-Bell began his football education at Swindon Town when he was only nine years old.

In 2015, the 17-year-old left Swindon to join Chelsea’s youth academy. The youngster wasted no time settling in at Chelsea and started scoring right from the start.

Abdalla @abs_cfc @CfcA3di People forgetting Jude Soonsup-Bell. This guys 17 and he’s already fucking wavy. He’s gonna be a quality baller, hopefully we can bring him through soon @CfcA3di People forgetting Jude Soonsup-Bell. This guys 17 and he’s already fucking wavy. He’s gonna be a quality baller, hopefully we can bring him through soon https://t.co/BCvVT9JlOL

In the 2020-21 season, Soonsup-Bell scored a total of 20 goals in 12 appearances for Chelsea’s U-18 and U-23 sides. His extraordinary work in front of goal swayed Frank Lampard, who called him up to train with first-team stars.

Yes, Soonsup-Bell is yet to make his first-team debut, but we believe it will come sooner rather than later.

