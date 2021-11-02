Top 5 youth prospects at PSG right now (2021)

Paris Saint-Germain are arguably the most ambitious footballing institution in the world right now. They have the funding to back their ambitions and are doing all they can to bring home the most prestigious trophies. With former Barcelona man Lionel Messi leading the charge, PSG now have a solid shot at winning the Champions League. However, winning the Ol’ Big Ears is not the only goal for PSG.

The Ligue 1 side want to make an empire and compete with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United. To share the same table, PSG need to have a solid youth system, and by the looks of it, they are on their way.

Here are the top five youngsters who are already turning heads at PSG.

#5 Bandiougou Fadiga

Sevilla v Paris Saint-Germain - Pre-Season Friendly

PSG Under-18 midfielder Bandiougou Fadiga is one of the club’s crowned jewels. The versatile 20-year-old rose through the ranks of PSG’s youth system to sign his first professional contract in January 2019. Fadiga featured regularly for the PSG B side over the course of the 2019-20 season and earned his first senior call-up in 2020.

Fadiga made his first-team debut in September 2020, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 win over Metz at the Parc des Princes. He went on to make five more appearances for the Parisians over the first half of the season. In February 2021, PSG sent Fadiga to Brest on loan. He made four Ligue 1 appearances in the second half.

Fadiga is currently back at the club and is honing his skills with PSG’s B side. If he chooses to stick with the French giants, we might see him in action for the senior team again, sooner rather than later.

#4 Junior Dina Ebimbe

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Like Fadiga, Junior Dina Ebimbe is another young central midfielder who demands your attention. The 20-year-old enrolled in PSG’s youth academy in 2012 from his first club, AAS Sarcelles. He proved his midfield mastery in no time and rose swiftly through the club’s ranks.

Ebimbe served two loan spells at AC Le Havre and Dijon respectively, but PSG brought him back on both occasions. Ebimbe made his PSG debut in the Trophee des Champions defeat to Lille. He had more luck in his Ligue 1 debut, which saw PSG win 2-1 at Troyes.

The midfielder is currently part of the senior side and has already featured for PSG five times in the 2021-22 campaign.

