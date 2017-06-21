Top 5 YouTube footballers of all time

Easy on the eye flicks and tricks? YouTube is the place that has quite a few videos with players who can pull off specials skills.

@TomScholes316 by Tom Scholes Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2017, 10:48 IST

Ronaldinho wasn’t just a YouTube footballer, though

Some players can build a reputation simply by doing skills and having YouTube compilations made on him. These days, these type of videos are made on every player who has ever done a step over or a flick of some sort, sending social media into meltdown over a “sick skill”.

Sometimes, a “YouTube player” can actually be very talented in an actual game and has more to him than just an elastico move.

But who are the ultimate YouTube players? Who are those who have built a reputation from their skills and YouTube compilations and have showcased their talents on a football field? Here are the top 5 YouTube footballers.

#5 Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho will go down in history as one of footballs greatest ever players, there is no doubt about that whatsoever, but what cannot be forgotten is that he was the very first YouTube footballer.

During the 2000’s, Ronaldinho was the king of football with his skills enthralling all that watched him and inspired a generation to try and emulate their hero. When YouTube was created, it offered a platform for fans to watch Ronaldinho’s best moments and skill compilations at their fingertips.

His video alongside Nike where he continuously hit the crossbar from distance was the first sporting video to hit a million views on the website and the fact it was doctored didn’t seem to matter. Ronaldinho was the very first YouTube footballer, and inspired a generation thanks to his skills.