Top 6 instances when Divock Origi rescued Liverpool with a late goal

If you were asked who Liverpool's most valuable player is, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane or Trent Alexander-Arnold are likely to be the responses.

While each has played a big part in the club's title triumphs in recent years, none has played a bigger role in key moments than Divock Origi. The Belgian has earned a reputation for popping up with goals at crucial moments when the side is losing or heading towards a draw.

Last evening, he reminded everyone of his qualities by netting a 94th-minute winner against Wolves that earned The Reds a 1-0 victory. That reinforced his reputation as one of the best super-subs at the monent.

On that note, here's a look at six of his best Liverpool-rescue missions so far:

#6 Against West Bromwich Albion - December 2015 (Premier League)

Origi denied West Bromwich Albion a famous victory at Anfield.

Divock Origi's stoppage-time heroics can be traced back to this game against West Bromwich Albion on 13 December 2015.

The Baggies were on course for an epic win at Anfield that night, with Klopp staring at his third league defeat as Liverpool manager in just his eighth game. But cometh the hour, cometh Origi. He braved a nasty tackle before unleashing a ferocious volley from distance that took a deflection before going in at the far post.

The 96th-minute strike meant Liverpool forced a share of the spoils in the four-goal thriller.

#5 Against Everton - December 2018 (Premier League)

Divock Origi broke Everton hearts in stoppage time.

Liverpool's 2018-19 season was special in many ways. While they finished second to champions Manchester City despite garnering 97 points, their title charge would've ended long back if it wasn't for Divock Origi.

On Matchday 14, The Reds came up against Everton in a tense Merseyside derby. The visitors held firm to keep their mighty hosts at bay, and seemed to have secured a famous point at Anfield.

However, in the 96th minute, Origi headed the ball home from two yards after a Jordan Pickford howler, prompting Klopp's famous sprint across the Anfield turf.

#4 Against Wolverhampton Wanderers - December 2021 (Premier League)

Divock Origi is Klopp's secret weapon.

This one's still fresh in our memory. Divock Origi had established himself as Liverpool's saviour by now, but if there were still any lingering doubts about it, he cleared them emphatically on Saturday.

In the dying seconds of Liverpool's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux, the Belgian once again stepped up to the plate.

Salah rampaged down the right wing before squaring the ball to Origi. The Belgian took a touch before spinning around and lashing home a low drive into the near post. That was some way to celebrate his 100th appearance for Liverpool.

