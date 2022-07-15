Top 7 clubs with the highest average attendance in the 21st century

Football is nothing without the fans. We found that out the hard way during the COVID-19 pandemic, when teams played matches in empty stadiums and it just didn't feel the same. Obviously, the fans were still engaged to a great extent across other avenues and were still pretty much a part of what was going on.

However, their sheer absence from the stadium took the sheen off the game. Broadcasters even tried using pre-recorded background noise to recreate the ambience of a live stadium so that fans at home wouldn't find it too bland to watch.

Fans making a lot of noise and buoying their teams on is a key part of the beautiful game. Some of the greatest clubs in Europe have very loyal match-going fanbases. Without further ado, let's take a look at the seven clubs with the highest average attendance in the 21st century.

#7 Arsenal - 53,372

Arsenal FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Arsenal moved from their former homeground Highbury in 2006. It had served as the Gunners' home turf between 1913 and 2006 and could seat 38,419 people. However, the new one, which was dubbed 'the Emirates Stadium', was way bigger and could match the club's ambitions in the 21st century.

The Emirates Stadium has a capacity of 60,260. The stadium project was completed at a cost of £390 million in 2006. Meanwhile, the old stadium gave way to Highbury Square, an apartment complex.

Thanks to the size of their new stadium, Arsenal are currently one of the top seven clubs with the highest average attendance in the 21st century.

#6 FC Schalke 04 - 60,456

FC Schalke 04 v FC St. Pauli - Second Bundesliga

Despite all their struggles in recent times, FC Schalke 04's loyal fanbase continues to egg their team on through the hard times. With 160,000 members, Schalke is the fourth-largest club in the world in terms of membership.

They are also one of the most decorated German football clubs in history, having won seven German Championships, five DFB-Pokals, one DFL Supercup and one UEFA Cup. Schalke shifted from their old stadium, the Parkstadion, to the Veltins-Arena in 2001. The new stadium can hold 62,271 people.

It has a retractable roof and a retractable pitch. Schalke has had an average attendance of 60,456 in the 21st century.

#5 Bayern Munich - 66,324

FC Bayern Muenchen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich are the most successful German football club of all time. Their home ground is called the Allianz Arena and it opened on 30 May 2005 and has a capacity of 75,024.

Prior to moving to the Allianz Arena in 2005, Bayern Munich played their home games at the Munich Olympic Stadium between 1972 and 2005. Bayern Munich boasts an average attendance of 66,324 in the 21st century.

#4 Barcelona - 68,864

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Camp Nou has been Barcelona's home ground since its completion in 1957. It has a capacity of 99,354 making it the largest stadium in Spain and in Europe. It is also the fourth largest association football stadium on the planet.

The stadium has now officially been rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou for sponsorship reasons as Barcelona navigate a financial crisis. The Catalans have one of the strongest and most committed fanbases in the world and they have recorded an average attendance of 68,864 in the 21st century.

#3 Manchester United - 69,488

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester United are one of the most popular clubs on the planet and they have fans all across the globe. They also have a very committed traveling fanbase that makes sure the team doesn't run short on support no matter where they play in Europe.

'Old Trafford' has been Manchester United's homeground since 1910 and has gone through multiple expansions in the 1990s and 2000s. It has a capacity of 74,140 and the Red Devils usually play in front of a packed stadium.

They have recorded an average attendance of 69,488 in the 21st century.

#2 Real Madrid - 70,016

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Real Madrid, the reigning champions of Europe, have played their home matches at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium since 1947. It underwent some renovations as recently as last year and has a capacity of 81,044.

The Santiago Bernabeu is the second largest stadium in Spain after the Camp Nou. It is also the only stadium to host two of the premier continental cup finals (UEFA Champions League and Copa Libertadores).

Real Madrid have recorded an average attendance of 70,016 in the 21st century.

Front Office Sports @FOS 🏟



Real Madrid's new Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will be able to host American football, basketball, and tennis Real Madrid's new Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will be able to host American football, basketball, and tennis 👀🏟https://t.co/0DTo8HPcwO

#1 Borussia Dortmund - 76,155

Borussia Dortmund v Hannover 96 - Bundesliga

The 'Yellow Wall' continues to be a spectacle no matter how many times one has seen Borussia Dortmund play at home. The Signal Iduna Park is famous for its atmosphere and has a capacity of 81,365.

The 2011-12 season saw Borussia Dortmund set a record for average fan attendance. They averaged 80,588 fans on average over 17 games that term. The Bundesliga outfit are the side with the highest average attendance in the 21st century, with 76,155 fans attending their home games on average.

COPA90 @Copa90 The Yellow Wall of Borussia Dortmund.



Always a sight to behold.



[ : Andreas Gursky] The Yellow Wall of Borussia Dortmund.Always a sight to behold.: Andreas Gursky] 🖤💛 The Yellow Wall of Borussia Dortmund. Always a sight to behold. [📷: Andreas Gursky] https://t.co/Dy2wqPcsI4

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far