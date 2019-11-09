Premier League 2019-20: Top 8 contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot award

2018-19 Golden Boot Winners

The Premier League is often hailed as the best football league in the world. The amount of publicity and exposure that the top flight of English football gets on a weekly basis is unparalleled.

The biggest reason behind this is the neck-to-neck competition between rivals within the league, which produces many unexpected results often. While the competition between the teams is getting tougher each season, the competition for personal accolades is also ever-increasing.

The Premier League Golden Boot is one such individual award that every attacker dreams of winning at some point in his career. Last season the triumvirate of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pirerre-Emerick Aubameyang shared the award after scoring 22 goals apiece.

Here are eight of the strongest contenders for the Golden Boot award this season.

#8 Jamie Vardy- Leicester City

The Foxes have been in good form this season and are one of the favourites to finish in the top four. With the other top Premier League sides struggling to find form and consistency, Brendan Rodgers’ side could capitalize on the situation and secure a spot in Europe.

Jamie Vardy is one of the in-form players in the league and has registered ten goals and a solitary assist so far this season.

The ex-England international is one of the leading contenders for the Golden Boot this term and he'll be hoping to sustain his goalscoring exploits over the coming weeks.

Rodgers' side will be hoping for more positive results in the upcoming fixtures, as they aim to restore European football to the King Power Stadium for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

Vardy spearheaded Leicester to the title in the 2015/16 season and has been one of the most reliable goalscorers in the country since joining. Leicester will need their talisman to be at their best in the coming weeks as they aim to continue their solid start to the season.

