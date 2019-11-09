×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Premier League 2019-20: Top 8 contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot award

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
09 Nov 2019, 19:12 IST

2018-19 Golden Boot Winners
2018-19 Golden Boot Winners

The Premier League is often hailed as the best football league in the world. The amount of publicity and exposure that the top flight of English football gets on a weekly basis is unparalleled.

The biggest reason behind this is the neck-to-neck competition between rivals within the league, which produces many unexpected results often. While the competition between the teams is getting tougher each season, the competition for personal accolades is also ever-increasing.

The Premier League Golden Boot is one such individual award that every attacker dreams of winning at some point in his career. Last season the triumvirate of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pirerre-Emerick Aubameyang shared the award after scoring 22 goals apiece.

Here are eight of the strongest contenders for the Golden Boot award this season.

#8 Jamie Vardy- Leicester City

Jamie Vardy- Leicester City
Jamie Vardy- Leicester City

The Foxes have been in good form this season and are one of the favourites to finish in the top four. With the other top Premier League sides struggling to find form and consistency, Brendan Rodgers’ side could capitalize on the situation and secure a spot in Europe.

Jamie Vardy is one of the in-form players in the league and has registered ten goals and a solitary assist so far this season.

The ex-England international is one of the leading contenders for the Golden Boot this term and he'll be hoping to sustain his goalscoring exploits over the coming weeks.

Rodgers' side will be hoping for more positive results in the upcoming fixtures, as they aim to restore European football to the King Power Stadium for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

Vardy spearheaded Leicester to the title in the 2015/16 season and has been one of the most reliable goalscorers in the country since joining. Leicester will need their talisman to be at their best in the coming weeks as they aim to continue their solid start to the season.

1 / 8 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City Raheem Sterling Jamie Vardy Golden Boot
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 12
FT NOR WAT
0 - 2
 Norwich vs Watford
84' CHE CRY
2 - 0
 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Today BUR WES 08:30 PM Burnley vs West Ham
Today NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Today SOU EVE 08:30 PM Southampton vs Everton
Today TOT SHE 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Sheffield United
Today LEI ARS 11:00 PM Leicester City vs Arsenal
Tomorrow MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WOL AST 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Tomorrow LIV MAN 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us