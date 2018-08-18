Top 7 Contenders to win the Champions League this season

Priyank Mithani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.07K // 18 Aug 2018, 17:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The UEFA Champions League has seen Real Madrid dominate the tournament by a huge margin in the last few years. Winning the tournament thrice in a row, surely is a massive achievement and it must be painful for every other club participating in the tournament to not being able to be as effective as Madrid.

Also, this summer has seen a lot of personnel changes from almost every top club. The biggest being Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus. A transfer like this, along with the others has changed the dynamics of the challenge in the Champions league this season. We look at the top seven contenders likely to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

#7 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski will be inching to win the Champions League with Bayern this season

The Bavarians put up a strong fight last time as they came very close to the eventual champions Real Madrid in the Champions League. Bayern were beaten 3-4 by Real Madrid on aggregate in the semi-final and it is safe to say that the fixture could have gone either way.

Nevertheless, with the new season, comes a new hope and new strategies. Bayern Munich have been ruthlessly dominating the Bundesliga for almost a decade now and it is time now, that they make a statement by showing their brilliance in the European tournament as well.

With Robert Lewandowski set to stay at the German club, the Bavarians will be boosted by the news. The Polish striker is craving for the UEFA Champions League trophy from a long time and we can expect him to give his everything to achieve that, this season.

Bayern's manager Niko Kovac will be hoping to make the best use of the squad available at his disposal and help the German club win the Champions League after six years.

1 / 7 NEXT