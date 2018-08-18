Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 7 Contenders to win the Champions League this season

Priyank Mithani
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.07K   //    18 Aug 2018, 17:33 IST

The UEFA Champions League has seen Real Madrid dominate the tournament by a huge margin in the last few years. Winning the tournament thrice in a row, surely is a massive achievement and it must be painful for every other club participating in the tournament to not being able to be as effective as Madrid.

Also, this summer has seen a lot of personnel changes from almost every top club. The biggest being Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus. A transfer like this, along with the others has changed the dynamics of the challenge in the Champions league this season. We look at the top seven contenders likely to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

#7 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg
Robert Lewandowski will be inching to win the Champions League with Bayern this season

The Bavarians put up a strong fight last time as they came very close to the eventual champions Real Madrid in the Champions League. Bayern were beaten 3-4 by Real Madrid on aggregate in the semi-final and it is safe to say that the fixture could have gone either way.

Nevertheless, with the new season, comes a new hope and new strategies. Bayern Munich have been ruthlessly dominating the Bundesliga for almost a decade now and it is time now, that they make a statement by showing their brilliance in the European tournament as well.

With Robert Lewandowski set to stay at the German club, the Bavarians will be boosted by the news. The Polish striker is craving for the UEFA Champions League trophy from a long time and we can expect him to give his everything to achieve that, this season.

Bayern's manager Niko Kovac will be hoping to make the best use of the squad available at his disposal and help the German club win the Champions League after six years.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Ernesto Valverde
Priyank Mithani
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid Manchester United fan. It has been all downhill ever since Sir Alex left.
Top 5 Most Entertaining Matches In The Champions League...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
5 teams who are favorites to win the UCL this season
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Real Madrid and Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - Top 5 Performances So Far This Season
RELATED STORY
5 most probable teams to win the Champions League 2017/18...
RELATED STORY
8 players who can equal Gento's record of most Champions...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-time goal scorers in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Nine years at Real Madrid: 9 most iconic CR7 moments
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Defied Their Age This Season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Play-offs
22 Aug CRV SAL 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Salzburg
22 Aug BAT PSV 12:30 AM BATE vs PSV
22 Aug BEN PAO 12:30 AM Benfica vs PAOK
23 Aug YOU DIN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Dinamo Zagreb
23 Aug VID AEK 12:30 AM Vidi vs AEK Athens
23 Aug AJA DYN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Dynamo Kyiv
29 Aug DIN YOU 12:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Young Boys
29 Aug AEK VID 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Vidi
29 Aug DYN AJA 12:30 AM Dynamo Kyiv vs Ajax
30 Aug SAL CRV 12:30 AM Salzburg vs Crvena Zvezda
30 Aug PSV BAT 12:30 AM PSV vs BATE
30 Aug PAO BEN 12:30 AM PAOK vs Benfica
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us