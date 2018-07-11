Top 7 Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Real Madrid

Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid as a legend

The sands of time wait for none, as Cristiano Ronaldo ends an era at Real Madrid to leave for Juventus. After 9 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Portugal captain scored 450 goals donning the famous white shirt of Real Madrid and leaves as the club’s greatest scorer of all time.

His story at the capital was remarkable, to say the least. Sir Alex Ferguson’s despise towards Madrid meant that he didn’t want the former Sporting starlet to join them. He tried everything in his power to persuade Ronaldo to either stay at Manchester United or join any other club apart from Real Madrid.

However, his sheer passion to play for the Blancos meant that Ferguson and United had to resign to his will. In the end, he joined Real Madrid for £80 million – making him the most expensive player in the world at the time.

And now, after 9 years, he joins Juventus for £93 million – and that is despite the fact that he is 33-years-old. It just goes to show what a career he had at Madrid.

Here are some of the best moments of his life at the Bernabeu.

#7 Villarreal hat-trick

This is one of the best games that Cristiano played in a Madrid shirt. It was the perfect epitome of the type of mentality that the Portuguese possesses. His love for hard work and hate for losing was perfectly displayed in this game.

The Blancos didn’t know what hit them as Villarreal took the lead within the 7th minute of the game. However, a brilliant piece of play-making from Benzema and an Ozil assist later, Ronaldo found himself with the ball at his feet and an open goal to aim at – which he didn’t miss.

Then Villarreal scored again and Real Madrid were once again trailing. Just before the interval, however, Ronaldo scored from a Xabi Alonso set-piece. After the break, Ronaldo huffed and puffed but couldn’t get the ball in, but he is not the one to give up.

An opening. He runs. Back to goal. Makes a twist that would put the player to shame and shoots it with his left foot. Goal. Hat-trick complete. Comeback complete.

To this day, this remains the best example of the type of warrior that the Portuguese is. He will not give up, not even when he is supposedly down and out – and will always rise above all. Just out of pure determination.