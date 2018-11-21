Top 7 goalscorers in the Tottenham v Chelsea London derby

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

First contested in 1909, Chelsea v Tottenham is one of the major London derbies that takes place in the Premier League.

The West London side Chelsea, and the North London side Tottenham, have faced each other 160 times with the Blue side of London winning 68 times, while the North Londoners winning the tie 52 times with the rest 40 ending as a draw.

This London derby was not as heated a fixture in its initial years as the other major derbies in England like the Manchester derby, the North London derby or the Merseyside derby. The 1967 FA Cup final between the London clubs changed the whole perception of the fixture after Chelsea fans saw two of their former players, Jimmy Greaves and Terry Venables, winning the 1967 FA Cup Final, the Cockney final, with Tottenham Hotspur.

The fixture has seen many players scoring against their former team. The derby though has seen quite a few goal scorers in its more 100-year-old history and here we look at the top 7 all-time goal scorers in the derby

#7 Jimmy Greaves - 8 goals

Jimmy Greaves - An absolute goalscoring genius

The second highest league goalscorer ever in the top 5 European leagues, Jimmy Greaves is one of the greatest ever goal scorers to ever grace the game.

A product of the Chelsea youth system, Greaves joined AC Milan in 1957, two years after turning professional before joining Tottenham in 1961. Greaves never scored a goal for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur in this fixture but has 8 to his name for Tottenham.

Greaves spent 9 years at Spurs making 379 appearances and scoring 266 goals, their all-time leading goalscorer.

A World Cup winner with England in 1966, Greaves played 3 matches for the Three Lions in the tournament before injury ruled him out.

A double FA Cup and a Seria A winner Greaves till date remains the 4th highest goal scorer for England with 44 goals in 57 matches and is the leading English league goal scorer ever in the Top 5 European League.

The presence of Greaves and Terry Venables in the 1967 Cockney Cup, FA Cup, victory over Chelsea is said to be one of the causes of the fierce rivalry.

#6 Terry Medwin - 8 goals

Terry Medwin - The last man to score for Wales in a World Cup

A Swansea and Tottenham legend, Terry Medwin came through the ranks of his home side Swansea City before moving onto to join Tottenham Hotspur in 1956 for 25000 pounds.

Terry Medwin spent 7 years at Spurs making 215 appearances and scoring 72 goals for the Lillywhites. His 8 goals for Tottenham against Chelsea makes him the 7th highest goalscorer in this fixture along with Jimmy Greaves and Kerry Dixon.

One of the last members to play for Wales in a World Cup, Terry Medwin spent 10 years with national side making 30 appearances and scoring 6 goals and remained the last Welsh player to score in a Major tournament before Gareth Bale scored in the 2016 Euro.

A broken leg in 1963 brought the career of Terry Medwin to an abrupt end.

#5 Kerry Dixon - 8 goals

Kerry Dixon - The 3rd highest goal scorer for Chelsea

The first Chelsea player on the list, Kerry Dixon, in the opposite manner to Greaves, was ironically brought up in the Academy of Tottenham Hotspur before being released by Spurs.

A double Second division title winner, Kerry Dixon joined Chelsea from Reading in 1983 for 150,000 pounds and spent 9 seasons with the Blues between 1983 and 1992 before moving onto join Southampton.

A Chelsea legend, Kerry Dixon made 420 appearances for the Blues, their 9th highest appearance maker, and scored 193 goals, their 3rd highest goal scorer. His 8 goals against Tottenham for Chelsea makes him the 7th highest goalscorer along with Jimmy Greaves and Terry Medwin.

