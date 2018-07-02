Top 7 players who could make big-money moves after the World Cup

This is a World Cup full of surprises. Even before it began, it flabbergasted people with the fact that two big-name teams couldn’t make it to the main tournament as both Italy and Netherlands had to bow to out of qualifiers – hence missing out of the finals in Russia.

If you thought that that was the end of surprises then and there, you were perhaps never more wrong in life (except for when you thought Justin Bieber could be a great singer after discovering him on YouTube during his initial days).

As the tournament progressed, one shock followed another. It started with Germany as they lost to Mexico and South Korea to bow out of the tournament from the group round itself.

And now, four teams have been eliminated from the round of 16: Argentina, Portugal, Spain and Denmark. The first three teams are considered among the big names in football and now they are out as the World Cup continues to surprise people with its unpredictability.

There have been some great individual performances in this World Cup which has largely featured the progression of teams that play well as a unit. These players have not only seen their values increase but could also make big-money moves after the conclusion of the tournament.

And here are 7 such players who could be bought by big amounts after the end of the World Cup 2018.

#7 Hirving Lozano

Lozano has had a great World Cup

When Mexico were preparing to take on reigning world champions Germany in their first group game, no one expected them to win. A draw was their best bet in a group which also featured Sweden and South Korea.

In the end, however, Mexico not only played well but also won against the Germans and took their first step towards qualification to the second round. In that match, Hirving Lozano stepped up and scored a goal for his nation.

Then in the next match against South Korea, he stepped up once again to provide a neat assist to Javier Hernandez, who then scored a goal that eventually turned out to be the winner for Mexico.

With Lozano announcing himself at the world stage - and it was about time - a host of clubs could battle for his signature to sign him for an expensive amount.