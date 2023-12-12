Top 7 most searched athletes on Google in 2023

The number of Google searches an athlete garners serves as a compelling barometer for their popularity and global appeal. In the digital age, the frequency with which fans across the world turn to the internet to learn or inquire about an athlete reflects the level of interest and admiration they command.

The sheer volume of searches becomes a testament to the athlete's impact beyond the confines of their sport. It underscores the universality of certain sports personalities. It also highlights their ability to resonate with diverse audiences.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top seven most Google athletes of 2023.

#7 Carlos Alcaraz - 60 million

Mexico Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz is the latest sensation in men's tennis. The 20-year-old has already been ranked number one in the ATP Rankings. His biggest achievements include winning the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

On the back of his triumphant run at the 2022 US Open, the Spaniard became the first teenager to top the ATP men's rankings. At the time, he was 19 years, four months and six days old.

#6 Kylian Mbappe - 63.7 million

France Soccer League One

Kylian Mbappe has emerged as one of the brightest stars in the football galaxy over the last six to seven years. The Frenchman has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his electrifying skills and charismatic presence on the pitch.

As one of the most prolific and dynamic forwards in the game, his popularity has transcended the realm of football and he has truly become a global icon. It is no surprise that Mbappe ranks among the most Googled athletes this year, as his performances consistently generate widespread acclaim and curiosity.

Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of last year and is now widely viewed as one of the best players of the 21st century.

#5 Virat Kohli - 68 million

India v Australia - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Virat Kohli is at his best when he is shouldering the dreams of a billion people. 2023 is the year we got to see 'King Kohli' return to his best. He is one of the greatest batsmen of all time and is a widely revered athlete.

Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of most 100s in One Day Internationals by registering his 50th ton at the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He is inarguably the most popular cricketer in the world right now.

#4 LeBron James - 72.1 million

Pacers Lakers Basketball

Recognized as one of basketball's GOATs, LeBron James enjoys immense popularity that transcends the boundaries of the NBA. His exceptional natural talent and versatility on the court are complemented by his active engagement in social issues off the court.

James leverages his influence and considerable presence and often passionately advocates for various social causes. His dynamic and appealing personality has endeared him to a global audience and this has solidified his status as a beloved figure on an international level.

#3 Lionel Messi - 104.4 million

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. It's a status he has earned by virtue of his incredible achievements, which he continues to stack up even at the age of 36. Messi fired Argentina to World Cup glory in December 2022, winning the Golden Ball for his exploits in the tournament.

Messi is one of the planet's most recognizable faces, and it is no surprise that he is one of the most googled athletes in the world in 2023.

#2 Neymar - 140.9 million

Al Hilal v Al Shabab: Saudi Pro League

Neymar's flamboyant personality, exquisite dribbling skills and penchant for controversies make him one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. He is one of the greatest attackers of the 21st century and it's quite unfortunate that injuries have limited his involvement in recent years.

The Brazilian maverick has a massive fanbase that spreads across the globe. He is quite active on social media platforms like Instagram and has a massive online presence.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - 199.4 million

Al-Nassr v Al-Riyadh - Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed individual on Instagram with 614 million followers. He is one of the greatest footballers of all time and his name is synonymous with a never-say-die spirit and immaculate work ethic.

Ronaldo is arguably the most popular sporting personality on the planet. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was Googled close to 200 million times in 2023. His upturn in form this year would have certainly helped those numbers.