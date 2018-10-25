Top contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot: October 2018

Dzeko has been among the goals

It's quite early, but the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 season is already raining goals and the race to become the Champions League top scorer is already looking interesting. The last time a player other than Messi or Ronaldo ended with the most goals was in the 2006/07 season when Kaka scored 10 goals for AC Milan.

Interestingly, in the 2014/15 season, Neymar was the joint top scorer along with Messi and Ronaldo.

Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 15 goals for Real Madrid and finished as the top scorer, for the third time in a row. However, the Portuguese has endured a mixed start to the tournament this season and has not found the back of the net in the Champions League since joining Juventus in the summer.

On the other hand, there are quite a few exciting names who have made the top scorer race quite interesting so far. Today, we take a look at the top 5 contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot this season and rank them according to their goal-scoring prowess so far:

#5 Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Mbappe scored against Liverpool on matchday 1

Goals Scored: 2

The French teenager has been on fire this season, notching up 11 goals already, from just 9 games so far. In the Champions League, the French striker has scored 2 goals in 3 games at the moment.

He scored his first goal in the thrilling 3-2 loss at Anfield against Liverpool in the first game of the group stages. He then scored 1 and picked up an assist in the 6-1 demolition of Red Star at home. This Wednesday, Mbappe was unable to find the net in the home tie against SS Napoli, which ended 2-2.

After bagging the 2018 FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award in the summer, where he helped France lift the World Cup, Mbappe finished in 4th place at The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

He has made the shortlisted 30 for the Ballon d'Or 2018 and the Frenchman is currently 5th in the race to the Champions League Golden Boot for the 2018/19 season

