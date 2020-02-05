Top contenders for the European Golden Shoe: February 2020

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The race for the European Golden Shoe is on!

After the festive season, the race for the European Golden Shoe has been keener, with the last five weeks proving to be very competitive.

Multiple winners of the award, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, are yet to pick up the pace, but the pair are currently among the top 10 contenders. Meanwhile, the likes of Ciro Immobile and Kylian Mbappe continue to impress in front of goal.

As things stand, the race for the 2019-20 European Golden Shoe could be the tightest we’ve seen in recent years.

As we begin the month of February, Sportskeeda takes a look at the top 10 contenders for this year’s European Golden Shoe award:

(Note: This ranking is based on goals scored by players in only Europe’s top five leagues and, should players have the same number of goals, their assists will be used to decide who stays top of the other).

#10 Mohamed Salah (14 goals – 28 points)

Mohamed Salah is back in form and is scoring for fun

Despite Liverpool’s dominant campaign in the Premier League, Mohamed Salah started the season on a slow note. The Egyptian struggled in front of goal in the early stages of the season but has picked form at the right time.

The 27-year-old is currently on 14 goals in the Premier League and has contributed a further six assists. Only Sergio Aguero and Jamie Vardy have scored more league goals than Salah in the English top-flight in the present campaign.

That finish 👌



Another flowing move, rounded off by @MoSalah 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S1lYZjLy1p — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 3, 2020

Advertisement

He may still be far from his best, but winning the European Golden Shoe is very much within the reach of the Egyptian star. Salah is one of those players who become unstoppable when they get into their stride and he can only get better as the season progresses.

#9 Lionel Messi (14 goals – 28 points)

Messi has been blighted by injuries but he is still the top scorer in La liga

As unreal as this looks, Lionel Messi is actually ninth in the race for the 2019-20 European Golden Shoe. The Barcelona star has been blighted by niggling injuries but he is still among the top scorers in Spain.

The Argentine has netted 14 goals in the Spanish topflight this season and also has an astonishing eight assists to his name. This is a player who has won the European Golden Shoe six times already.

He may be lacking fitness currently, but the fact that he is currently the top scorer in La liga tells a lot about what he is capable of. Messi is definitely still a strong contender for the European Golden Shoe.

1 / 5 NEXT