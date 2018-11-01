Top contenders for the European Golden Shoe - November watch

Messi is the current holder of the European Golden with his 34 La Liga goals last season

The European Golden Shoe is an award given out to the top scorer in European leagues since 1967/1968. The award is handed out by European Sports media.

Coefficients are given out to leagues based on their UEFA ranking. Hence, fewer goals scored in a tougher league are ranked higher than more goals in a weaker league.

The goals are multiplied by a factor of 2 in the leagues ranked one to five(La liga - Ligue One), while leagues ranked six to twenty one are multiplied by a factor of 1.5 and leagues ranked twenty two and below are multiplied by one.

The award has been won by some of the most legendary players of the past such as Eusebio, Gerd Muller and Marco Van Basten, as well as modern icons like Thierry Henry, Francesco Totti, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who is also the current holder of the award, after winning it for a record fifth time at the end of the just concluded season.

As we approach the midpoint of the European football season, we present the top ten contenders for the European Golden Shoe.

SEVEN GOALS

League– Italian Serie A

League coefficient (x2)

Contender

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) (14 points)

Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the sole representative from the Serie A, and has taken the league by storm following his summer blockbuster move from Real Madrid.

He has scored seven goals in just 10 league matches, including a match winning brace in Juventus' last match against Empoli. The 33-year-old would be looking to add to his impressive tally of four European Golden Boots.

League – English Premier League

League coefficient (x2)

Contenders

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 points

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 14 points

Eden Hazard

The Premier League is also ably represented by two of the best forwards in the world in Aubameyang and Eden Hazard.

The Gabonese international is Arsenal's record signing following his January transfer from Dortmund, and since then, he has taken to the Emirates like a Fish to water, scoring 19 goals from just 26 appearances in all competitions. In the case of Hazard, the 28-year-old is in the best form of his life.

He guided Belgium to her best ever finish at the World Cup, and was awarded the Silver Ball for his performances, while Mauricio Sarri's methods have helped bring out the goalscoring best in him.

League – German Bundesliga

League coefficient (x2)

Contenders

Luka Jovic (Frankfurt) 14 points

Paco Alcacer (Dortmund) 14 points

Jovic in action for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League

Paco Alcacer has been one of the revelations of the season at Dortmund following his loan transfer from Barcelona. The 25-year-old has scored 7 goals this season in just 126 minutes played at an astonishing ratio of 18 mins per goal, while Luka Jovic has also been impressive for Frankfurt, and his goals are a key factor behind his club's 8th place standing in the Bundesliga.

League – Spanish La Liga

League coefficient (x2)

Contenders

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14points

Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 14 points

Andre Silva (Sevilla) 14 points

Luis Suarez celebrating a goal for FC Barcelona

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Andre Silva are all flying the flag of La Liga in the race for the European Golden Shoe with seven goals apiece.

The Barcelona superstars are each former recipients of the award, while Andre Silva has found a new lease of life following his loan move to Sevilla from AC Milan.

League – French Ligue 1

League coefficient (x2)

Contenders

FC Porto v Lille - Algarve Cup

Nicolas Pepe (Lille) 14 points

Florian Thauvin (Lyon) 14 points

Jonathan Bamba (Lille) 14 points

Francois Kamano (Bordeaux) 14 points

The French Ligue 1 is also represented by four players who have all scored seven goals each.

