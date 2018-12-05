×
Top Contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot: December 2018

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
89   //    05 Dec 2018, 23:44 IST

Barcelona v Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga
Barcelona v Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga

Hello and Welcome back to our assessment of the race to the La Liga Golden Boot at the start of December. The last month has seen a lot of action and most contenders from out last assessment have maintained their performance to continue to be in the race at the start of this month. The only player who misses out is Pablo Sarabia, who has failed to score in the league and drops away from the list by way of a lesser goals per game ratio.

Also Read - Top Contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot: November 2018

In a change from October, the list is no longer dominated by Sevilla, as Sarabia's absence means that they have two players in the list, the same as Celta de Vigo. Barcelona takes over the mantle instead, and the Catalans now have as many as three players in this list. The 10 players here have now scored a total of 82 goals in the La Liga so far this season, but who enters the list for the first time and which players retain their positions from last month? Read on to find out the top 10 contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot at the start of December.

#10 Ousmane Dembele (France, Barcelona)


Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Goals Scored - 5

The Frenchman's career has failed to kick off ever since the move to the Nou Camp from Borussia Dortmund. A loss of form, coupled with injuries and lack of chances has restricted Dembele's development at Barcelona. Last season, the Frenchman appeared just 17 times in the league, out of which he was in the starting eleven just 12 times. He scored 3 goals in La Liga and 4 goals from 24 games in all competitions last season.

This season, Dembele has stayed fit so far and looks to be in better shape. In La Liga, he started in the first 7 games back to back, scoring 3 goals. Since then, he came off the bench in 5 games, scoring twice. He was in the starting eleven again last weekend against Villareal, but could not find the back of the net. The Frenchman has 5 goals and 2 assists from 13 appearances so far in the League; and 7 goals and 4 assists in 18 games in all competition.

In La Liga, Dembele averages a goal every 148 minutes and has recorded 21 shot so far, with 11 of those on target. At the start of December, he is 10th in the race to the La Liga Golden Boot and he appears in this list for the first time this season.

1 / 10 NEXT
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time Golden Boot La Liga News
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
