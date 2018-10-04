×
Top contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot: October 2018

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.55K   //    04 Oct 2018, 22:57 IST

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
Salah won the Golden Boot last season but has been slow off the blocks this time

The Premier League Golden Boot is an award of excellence in English Football. It is awarded to the highest goalscorer of the season in the Premier League. The winner gets a trophy and around £1000 for every goal scored to donate to a charity of their choice. Since the foundation of the Premier League, some of the biggest talents of the World have won the award. The first Premier League Golden Boot was awarded to Teddy Sheringham, who scored 22 goals in 41 games for Tottenham Hotspurs in the 1992/93 season.

Thiery Henry has the record of winning the most Premier League Golden Boots – 4 times during his time at Arsenal. Legendary Newcastle Striker and Premier League’s record goalscorer Alan Shearer won it 3 times. Among the current strikers, only Tottenham’s Harry Kane has won it more than once. Last Season, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool won the Premier League Golden Boot with a breakthrough season that saw him score 32 goals in 36 games. This season, however, Salah has scored 3 times in his 7 games in the Premier League, and narrowly misses out from this list for the month of October. Let's hope he regains his goalscoring form and returns to this list next month.

The race for the Golden Boot has already lit up the Premier League so far and as such, we are here with the top ten front runners for the Award at the start of the month of October. There are a few new names, as there are absentees, but it will be interesting to see how the rankings unfold as the season progresses.

#10 Richarlison (Brazil, Everton)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton FC - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton FC - Premier League

Goals Scored: 3

The Brazilian started the new Premier League Season with a bang, scoring a brace in his first game for Everton against Wolves. He followed that up with another goal in his very next match against Southampton. However, his third game was disastrous, as he was shown a straight red against Bournemouth. Richarlison was suspended for two games and returned to play in the defeat against Arsenal and the win over Fulham, however, the Brazilian is yet to find the back of the goal since the Wolves game and has not scored in his last 3 games now.

Richarlison has registered 14 shots so far and 6 of those have been on target. His goals per game ratio currently stand at 0.60. Apart from the Premier League, the Brazilian also has one appearance this season in the Carabao Cup, where he played for 30 minutes, but could not find the back of the net either. The statistics put him at number 10 in the power rankings and Richarlison and Everton will be hoping that he returns to his goalscoring form pretty soon.

Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
