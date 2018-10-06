×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Glove: October 2018

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
382   //    06 Oct 2018, 00:04 IST

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League
De Gea was fabulous last season as he earned his first Premier League Golden Glove

The Premier League Golden Glove is awarded to the Goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in a single season in the Premier League. The award was introduced in the 2004/05 season, when it was won by Peter Cech, representing Chelsea. Incidentally, Peter Cech and Joe Hart have both won the trophy a record 4 times each. Till now the trophy has always been won by a goalkeeper representing one of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Last season, David De Gea won the acclaimed trophy for the first time in his career registering 18 clean sheets and 115 saves in 37 games. This season though, the Spaniard has only managed 1 clean sheet in his 7 games in the league and 3 clean sheets in his 9 games in total. He is already lagging behind in the race this season and one hopes that De Gea can catch up in time.

The Premier League has hosted brilliant goalkeepers since its inception and this season too, there’s a fine crop of talents who shall fight it out for the grand prize. Today, we list the top 5 contenders for the Premier League Golden Glove at the start of October.

#5 Wayne Hennessey (Wales, Crystal Palace)

Wales v Republic of Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B
Wales v Republic of Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B

Clean Sheets: 3

The Wales International Goalkeeper has managed 3 clean sheets from 7 appearances so far. Hennessey got his first clean sheet in his first game of the season when Crystal Palace beat Fulham. However, the next three games ended in defeat, and Liverpool, Watford and Southampton all scored against Crystal Palace. In his 5th game of the season against Huddersfield, the Wales Goalkeeper got his second clean sheet, as Crystal Palace held on for a narrow 1-0 win. The next game, against Newcastle, ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw, but earned Hennessey his third clean sheet. Last weekend, Crystal Palace were defeated by Bournemouth, as Hennessey’s goal was penetrated twice.

The Wales Goalkeeper has registered 26 saves so far and has also saved 1 penalty. He has conceded 8 goals so far in 7 games, keeping 3 clean sheets and has not committed any errors which led to a goal. Wayne Hennessey is in the 5th position in the race for the Premier League Golden Glove at the start of October.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Kepa Arrizabalaga Alisson Becker Golden Glove
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Top contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot:...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The 2018-19 football season is the year of the...
RELATED STORY
4 Alternative Candidates for 2018/19 Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool's probable starting XI against...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 Captains in the Premier League 2018
RELATED STORY
Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 3 things learned, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Premier league (2018-19): Summer transfers XI 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Chelsea v Liverpool: Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us