Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Glove: October 2018

De Gea was fabulous last season as he earned his first Premier League Golden Glove

The Premier League Golden Glove is awarded to the Goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in a single season in the Premier League. The award was introduced in the 2004/05 season, when it was won by Peter Cech, representing Chelsea. Incidentally, Peter Cech and Joe Hart have both won the trophy a record 4 times each. Till now the trophy has always been won by a goalkeeper representing one of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Last season, David De Gea won the acclaimed trophy for the first time in his career registering 18 clean sheets and 115 saves in 37 games. This season though, the Spaniard has only managed 1 clean sheet in his 7 games in the league and 3 clean sheets in his 9 games in total. He is already lagging behind in the race this season and one hopes that De Gea can catch up in time.

The Premier League has hosted brilliant goalkeepers since its inception and this season too, there’s a fine crop of talents who shall fight it out for the grand prize. Today, we list the top 5 contenders for the Premier League Golden Glove at the start of October.

#5 Wayne Hennessey (Wales, Crystal Palace)

Wales v Republic of Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B

Clean Sheets: 3

The Wales International Goalkeeper has managed 3 clean sheets from 7 appearances so far. Hennessey got his first clean sheet in his first game of the season when Crystal Palace beat Fulham. However, the next three games ended in defeat, and Liverpool, Watford and Southampton all scored against Crystal Palace. In his 5th game of the season against Huddersfield, the Wales Goalkeeper got his second clean sheet, as Crystal Palace held on for a narrow 1-0 win. The next game, against Newcastle, ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw, but earned Hennessey his third clean sheet. Last weekend, Crystal Palace were defeated by Bournemouth, as Hennessey’s goal was penetrated twice.

The Wales Goalkeeper has registered 26 saves so far and has also saved 1 penalty. He has conceded 8 goals so far in 7 games, keeping 3 clean sheets and has not committed any errors which led to a goal. Wayne Hennessey is in the 5th position in the race for the Premier League Golden Glove at the start of October.

