Top 5 all-time scorers of Premier League own-goals

There's no worse feeling than putting the ball in your own net

There's nothing like a good own-goal in football to get people talking. There are hilarious ones that have you wearing out the rewind button, to the ones where you just feel sorry for the player unfortunate enough to score them.

Even the best players aren't immune, with Gareth Bale scoring one of the funniest own-goals in his Tottenham Hotspur days. For most footballers, being the player that scores an own-goal is a situation they rarely find themselves in.

There are those players, however, who seem to be a magnet for hitting the back of their own net. Despite a number of players scoring the same amount of own-goals, there is one player who takes the crown of the Own Goal king.

We run down who has scored the most Premier League own-goals, ending up with the winner of this unfortunate award:

#5 Martin Skrtel (6 OGs in 242 games for Liverpool)

Skrtel had the ability to score at both ends

There are six players that have scored six own-goals since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, but the Slovakian finds himself in the number five spot playing only 242 games for Liverpool.

The centre-back was signed by Rafael Benitez in January 2008 from Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg and started in all-but-one Premier League game in his debut season where he formed a great partnership at the back with Jamie Carragher.

His first sour taste of being an own-goal scorer came in 2010 when he scored at both ends as Liverpool lost 2-1 to Tottenham at White Hart Lane. Interestingly, Skrtel holds the record for most Premier League own-goals in a single season where he scored four in the 2013-14 season.

His time at Anfield wasn't all bad, winning a single League Cup Winners medal in 2012. He is currently in his second season in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

