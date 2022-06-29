Top five big chance creators in the Premier League (2021-2022)

The Premier League is home to some of the most talented players in world football. The league has brilliant managers and goal-scorers, as well as some of the best creators in world football.

Key passes, which lead to a clear opportunity to score a goal, are known as big chances and in this list we will take a look at the best creators in the league from last season who produced the most big chances.

While there are some surprising names on the list, the usual suspects also rank high. These statistics are taken from the official Premier League website to avoid confusion.

#5 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United - 15 big chances created

Bruno Fernandes - Midfielder - Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes did not have a good 2021-2022 season. Manchester United finished sixth in the table and performed below par for almost the entire season. Their tally of 58 points was their lowest ever, and the lack of quality at United was on full display. Fernandes made 36 appearances for the Red Devils last season, providing six assists.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes were the only players to average >2.5 key passes AND shots per game in the Premier League last season. Productivity. Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes were the only players to average >2.5 key passes AND shots per game in the Premier League last season. Productivity. 🎩 Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes were the only players to average >2.5 key passes AND shots per game in the Premier League last season. Productivity. https://t.co/iAW3oEnD3p

The fact that he created 15 big chances which only led to six goals means that United lacked a clinical finisher up front bar Cristiano Ronaldo. Fernandes looked lost last season after having a brilliant debut campaign, with his distribution going awry for much of the season.

It will be up to new coach Erik ten Hag to help the attacking midfielder get his groove back.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - 16 big chances created

Kevin De Bruyne - Midfielder - Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne made 30 appearances for Manchester City last season and provided eight assists as the Citizens won back-to-back titles. City have lacked a traditional striker over the last two seasons, but that has not stopped them from winning the league. De Bruyne provided a good amount of assists, but he could have reached double figures with a striker up top.

PFF FC @PFF_FC Nobody had more defensive line breaking passes than Kevin De Bruyne last season Nobody had more defensive line breaking passes than Kevin De Bruyne last season 💪 https://t.co/fWUUt3gRjJ

The Belgian maestro will be looking to strike up a dangerous partnership with Erling Haaland next season. City fans will hope that De Bruyne and Haaland form a partnership that can help them win a third Premier League title in a row.

#3 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 18 big chances created

Mohamed Salah - Right-Winger - Liverpool

Much like De Bruyne at City, Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's talisman. Now that Sadio Mané has signed for Bayern Munich and Roberto Firmino has become a fringe player, the Egyptian is the last one standing of the famous old triumvirate. With Darwin Nunez having joined Liverpool this summer, Salah's knack of creating big chances will be key for the Reds to maintain their potency in attack in what will be a relatively new-look forward line.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Here's what he means to the people of our city... Five years ago today, we signed @MoSalah Here's what he means to the people of our city... Five years ago today, we signed @MoSalah.Here's what he means to the people of our city... ❤️ https://t.co/wSXyhGzB2H

Players in the final year of their contracts like Salah, tend to play at their highest level during the season thar might help them earn a new contract or attract suitors. The upcoming season could be crucial for him and the pressure is on Liverpool to win the Premier League after having only won it once in the last five seasons.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool - 18 big chances created

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Right-back - Liverpool

The modern-day full-back is predominantly offensive. Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best examples of the same. He made 32 appearances for Liverpool last season and provided 12 assists.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Trent Alexander-Arnold will have two years left on his contract next summer...



He's already near the top of Liverpool's 'wage structure'



What happens when he asks for pay that matches his level as one of the best creative players in the world? 🤔 Trent Alexander-Arnold will have two years left on his contract next summer...He's already near the top of Liverpool's 'wage structure'What happens when he asks for pay that matches his level as one of the best creative players in the world? 🤔 https://t.co/XLRAWNjjOd

Trent should arguably work on his defensive capabilities. But as long as the full-back is providing assists at the frequency he is, it is highly unlikely that anyone at Liverpool will be complaining.

#1 Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur - 19 big chances created in the Premier League

Harry Kane - Striker - Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane is the epitome of a modern center-forward. Not only is the Tottenham Hotspur striker a lethal finisher, but he is also the team's best creator. Kane made 37 appearances for Spurs last season and provided nine assists. His link-up with Son Heung-Min is one of the best in Premier League history, and Dejan Kulusevski has added another layer to the attack.

The Sportsman @TheSportsman Harry Kane's goals have been worth more points to his club than any other Premier League player since 2016...



@LastWordOnSpurs | @OptaFranz Harry Kane's goals have been worth more points to his club than any other Premier League player since 2016... 🎯 Harry Kane's goals have been worth more points to his club than any other Premier League player since 2016...@LastWordOnSpurs | @OptaFranz https://t.co/kXRga6KqbV

Kane's ability to drop deep and play almost as a quarter-back makes him such a unique centre-forward. Kane is expected to have a big season as Antonio Conte and Tottenham look to push for the highest possible finish and embark on a successful Champions League campaign. Harry Kane's goal remains to win a trophy at Tottenham, and with the club not having won any since 2008, the stakes will be really high in the coming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far