Top 5 Brazilians in the Premier League right now

Six Premier League players will represent Brazil at the World Cup.

Uday Jaria ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 20:21 IST 2.16K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Firmino and Willian.

Brazil has produced some of the most iconic players in the history of football. From Pelé to Romario and Ronaldo, to Kaka, the country has a long list of superstars.

Canarinho is the most successful team in the World Cup history, being crowned winners five times, of which the most recent one was in 2002. Their current squad consisting Neymar, Phillipe Coutinho, and Marcelo, alongside many other superstars is among the most exciting squads at the World Cup that headed off to Russia as one of the favorites.

The English Premier League is one of the most attractive destinations for the players across the globe. The English top flights are home to a number of Samba boys and six of them will be representing their country at the biggest stage in international football.

On that note, let's look at the best five Brazilians in the Premier League right now.

#5 Fernandinho

Fernandinho won the Premier League with Manchester City last season.

He may not enjoy the same limelight like Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, but Fernandinho was one of the biggest pillars in Manchester City's success last season and hence is at number five on our list.

Usually playing as a defensive midfielder, Fernandinho signed for City for £30million from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in summer 2013. He hit the ground running instantly and helped the Cityzens win the Premier League and the League Cup during his first season at the club.

But there was a major question mark about his future when Pep Guardiola joined the club in 2016 and many predicted him to leave the club during his first transfer window under the Spaniard. But he proved his critics wrong and went on to become an integral part of Guardiola's system at the club.

The 32-year-old scored five league goals last season and assisted another three. He completed 1.8 tackles per game and an impressive 90.1 percent of his passes found his teammates in the 2017-2018 season.

Fernaninho has over 40 caps for Brazil's senior team and his experience will be key for Brazil at the upcoming World Cup.