Top Five Budget Midfielders to have in your FPL Side - Fantasy Premier League 2019

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Wizard

Midfielders have the best point potential in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) due to the scoring system awarding them five points for a goal as well as a point for a clean sheet. It is no surprise that four of the top scorers in FPL last year (Salah, Sterling, Hazard, and Mane) were all midfielders as the modern game allows many of them to play as support strikers and inside wingers.

Utkarsh Dalmia - Team Zophar Fantasy Premier League

Moreover, the majority of Premier League managers seem to be moving towards a one-striker system, as 4-4-2 is being discarded for 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 setups as they look to implement a more possession-based game by controlling the midfield. This means that the choices available to FPL managers are plenty, and in this article, we analyze the budget midfielders on offer, with 6.5m set as the upper limit.

1) David Brooks (BOU, 6.5m)

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth - Pre-Season Friendly

Brooks had an extremely impressive debut season with the Cherries, registering seven goals, six assists, and seven bonus points. His versatility meant that he could play as a winger, no.10 and even in midfield. With 2263 minutes of Premier League experience behind him, one can only expect the Welshman to scale greater heights this season.

Only the ‘top six’ scored more goals than Bournemouth’s 56 last season as Howe continued to emphasize a gung-ho attacking approach. The Cherries also fashioned 95 ‘big chances’, the fifth highest in the league, further highlighting just how good their attack is. With Fraser priced 1m higher at 7.5, the Welshman represents the cheapest entry into the Cherries’ attack in midfield and he scored the same number of goals last season as the Scot.

1 / 5 NEXT