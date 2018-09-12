Top 5 goalscorers in the Indian Super League

Indian striking partners in the list?

Since the inception of the Hero Indian Super League, fans have witnessed the goal tally pile up day by day. It is mainly down to some breathtaking individual performances from plenty of talismans up front helping the number go outre and smash plenty of records.

Legendary strikers Alessandro Del Piero, Diego Forlan, Nicolas Anelka, and Robbie Keane have all embraced this league, but they do not make the chart. Only a few have been able to make this list after proving their consistency in front of the net.

Young players look up to these established players and learn from them which helps them with their development. Former Chennaiyin FC striker John Stiven Mendoza spent two years in India and dazzled his way through to win the title once. Ever since then, the striker has gone on to another level to represent for New York FC and French outfit Amiens.

As the new season looms, in this article, we will look at the top five goalscorers in the Indian Super League.

#5 Marcelinho (FC Pune City) - 18 Goals

Marcelinho with the Golden Boot

Born in Rio De Janeiro, Marcelinho started his professional footballing career with Spanish side Atletico Madrid. The Brazilian forward took up the field only thrice for the Atletico Madrid reserves. The 31-year-old struggled to stamp his authority in the next three years, until he made 103 appearances for Greek side Skoda Xanthi between 2009 and 2013.

Baniyas, Catania, Atromitos, and Anapolis were the subsequent clubs for the Brazilian forward. Former Juventus great and Delhi Dynamos head coach Gianluca Zambrotta said Marcelinho's experience would be vital for his side ahead of the 2016 season.

He scored a hat-trick against FC Goa which helped him reach double figures for the season. He bagged the Player of the Season award and the Golden Boot as he finished as the top scorer of 2016 Indian Super League.

FC Pune City were destined to be the next club for the 31-year-old. It did not take time for the forward as he was able to notch up nine goals from 18 appearances. Since Marcelinho is yet to win a silverware in his career, the Brazilian will be determined for a change of fortune as the club prepare to challenge for the title in the upcoming season.

