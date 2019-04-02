×
Top-five highest paid players and managers revealed by France Football

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
674   //    02 Apr 2019, 12:21 IST

While Messi leads the wage chart in the players' category, Diego Simeone is the highest-paid manager.
What's the story?

The highest-paid football players, managers and female players have been publicised by French magazine, France Football.

While Lionel Messi, as expected, is leading the wage chart for the players' category, his compatriot, Diego Simeone, is the highest-paid coach at the moment.

In case you didn't know..

Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus last summer after having spent nine seasons at the Bernabeu, penned an improved contract with the Bianconerri as compared to his Real Madrid contract, however, the Portuguese talisman still missed the top spot, falling behind his counterpart, Lionel Messi.

Gareth Bale, who've spent the better part of his past two seasons at the sidelines due to injuries, is shockingly earning more than the Paris Saint-Germain star forward, Kylian Mbappe, who hasn't gotten himself a spot on the list.

On the other hand, Thierry Henry, who failed miserably during his helm at AS Monaco and was eventually sacked, is surprisingly ahead of the likes of Man City boss, Pep Guardiola and Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde on the list.

The heart of the matter

The top-five highest paid footballers are as follows:

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona): 130 million euros

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus): 113 million euros

3. Neymar (PSG): 91.5 million euros

4. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid): 44.5 million euros

5. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid): 40.2 million euros

The top-five highest paid managers are as follows:

1. Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid): 41.2 million euros

2. Jose Mourinho (Ex Manchester United): 31 million euros

3. Thierry Henry (Ex AS Monaco): 25.5 million euros

4. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): 24.1 million euros

5. Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona): 23 million euros

What's next?

With the end of the season approaching soon, the summer transfer window is at the doorstep. Numerous transfers will be taking place as there will be new contracts signed as well.

It remains to be seen whether there'll be a shuffle in the list or it remains intact next season.

