5 Best U-20 players from Europe's Top 5 Leagues so far

deebak mohan 22 // 23 Oct 2018, 15:19 IST

The European football leagues are going in full flow as one-fourth of the competition is already over. While the financial power-houses like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich struggle to stamp their authority in the league, the teams which are backed by youngsters have performed exceedingly well across Europe.

Teams like Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Toulose, Lyon, Ajax are continuing their system of grooming youngsters into world-class players. This organic style of developing players is extremely vital to counter the negative effects of money-dominated football.

The youngsters like Christian Kouame, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Javairo Dilrosun who have played exceedingly well this season could not find a spot in the top five. However, they deserve a special mention here.

The following are the list of top five in-form youngsters who have stormed their respective leagues with their jaw-dropping performances.

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Age 20

Wan-Bissaka has been in brilliant form for Crystal Palace this season

Club - Crystal Palace

League - English Premier League

Position - Right Back

The right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been in the public eye for his spectacular defensive work for Crystal Palace this season. Everyone is raving about the 20-year old youngster who has helped his side with three clean sheets from the first five appearances. He broke into the first team football only this year.

He was also voted twice as Crystal Palace Player of the month in as many months. The fan-favourite has garnered 48% of Eagles' fans vote to clinch the title in August.

Even the coach rated Wan-Bissaka as a very good player. The England U21 call-up vindicates his meteoric rise as one of the preferred right-backs in England. His stats read 4.4 tackles per game and 2.4 interceptions per game which is well above the benchmark for a good defender.

If he continues his good form, he may soon challenge Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker for the England right-back spot.

