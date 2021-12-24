Top five moments of Lionel Messi in 2021

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time. Seldom a year passes by when the left-footed forward fails to achieve something remarkable. 2021 was also fairly successful for the left-footed forward, which saw him leave his boyhood club Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi wrapped up his year as he played the full 90 minutes in PSG's 1-1 draw with Lorient in Ligue 1. The superstar is expected to be back in action in the first week of January in French Cup action against Vannes.

We bid adieu to yet another year in which Messi emerged as one of the best footballers on the planet. Here we take a look at the top five moments of 2021 for Lionel Messi.

#5 Lionel Messi won a record-extending eighth Pichichi Trophy

Lionel Messi has finished as top-scorer in a La Liga season more than any other player

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 yet he ended the calendar year as the top scoring player for the La Liga giants. Barcelona finished the 2020-21 campaign as the top-scoring side in La Liga, scoring 18 goals more than champions Atletico Madrid.

Messi was a big contributor to Barcelona's goals that season as he scored 30 goals and provided nine assists. He finished as the top scorer in La Liga for a record-extending eighth time with his haul of 30 goals. He lifted the prestigious Pichichi Trophy for the fifth time in a row.

He hasn't got off to a great start at PSG and that is reflected in his calendar year stats. 28 of his 34 goals at club level in 2021 were for Barcelona.

#4 Lionel Messi overtook Pele as the top-scoring South American footballer of all-time

Lionel Messi was the top scorer at Copa America 2021

Lionel Messi's prolific goalscoring record has allowed him to be the all-time top scorer in La Liga history. It has helped him become Argentina's all-time top scorer as well.

Well, his goalscoring prowess helped him break not one but two long-held goalscoring records of the legendary Pele this year. He overtook Pele's record of 77 goals in 92 games for Brazil with a brace against Bolivia in Argentina's World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign in September.

He is now the top-scoring South American player in international competitions. His tally now stands at 80 goals, with only Cristiano Ronaldo scoring more among active footballers.

B/R Football @brfootball Leo Messi was honored after the match by the Argentine Federation for becoming the top goalscorer in CONMEBOL history ✨ Leo Messi was honored after the match by the Argentine Federation for becoming the top goalscorer in CONMEBOL history ✨ https://t.co/jyT7BCqBFu

In December, Messi overtook Pele's record of 757 official goals for club and country. He bagged a brace against Club Brugge in the last group stage game of the Champions League. Only Cristiano Ronaldo is now ahead of the player, with 801 goals with club and country.

