5 Premier League debutants to look out for this weekend

The English top-flight returns this weekend and the season ahead promises to be exciting. Last term, Liverpool dazzled on their way to a first-ever Premier League crown, Leicester City narrowly missed out on Champions League football and Aston Villa survived relegation on the final day.

We also saw a plethora of new talent join the league and enjoy varying degrees of success. The current transfer window has seen several exciting players join the Premier League too, with the likes of Allan and Hakim Ziyech set to debut for their new clubs this weekend.

This article will look at five players who should impress for their new teams this weekend as the Premier League gets underway.

#5 Rodrigo Moreno's Premier League debut (Leeds United)

The Spanish International in his new Leeds kit.

Rodrigo Moreno has joined newly-promoted Leeds United for a club-record transfer fee. The Whites are set to make their much-awaited return to the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus. What better way to make your return than with your marquee signing leading the line?

The 29-year-old Spanish forward arrives from Valencia for a reported £30 million. He will bring experience and versatility to this Leeds side, as he is not your typical No.9.

Rodrigo likes to station himself in wide areas, utilizing his movement and the timing of his runs to breakdown the opposition’s defensive lines. Leeds have displayed a fluid style of attacking play under Marcelo Bielsa, which could see Rodrigo integrate himself perfectly.

He contributed four goals and seven assists in the La Liga last season, while also scoring two goals and assisting a further two in the Champions League. Rodrigo's creativity will be pivotal as it will help free up the likes of Patrick Bamford and Pablo Hernandez.

His ability to occupy pockets of space in the final third should also see him score consistently for the Whites, possibly against this weekend’s opponents, Premier League champions Liverpool.