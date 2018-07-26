Top Five Premier League Transfer Signings so far

Xherdan Shaqiri was relegated with Stoke City

The Football Transfer season hasn’t reached its apex yet as more than a month remains until the deadline of the Summer Transfer window at least in the Premier League. Moreover, the World Cup has delayed much of the action in the transfer windows. Yet, that doesn’t mean the transfer window has not seen some major signings.

In fact, this transfer window (in the Premier League) has already seen the transfer of the world’s most expensive goalkeeper (Alisson), one of the most creative players in the Premier League (Riyad Mahrez) and three of the best young midfielders in the world (Fabinho, Naby Keita and Jorginho).

So what have been the best Premier League transfer signings so far in the summer transfer window based on the quality of player and the value of money of the signing?

Note: All Statistics are from WhoScored (unless otherwise noted) and all transfer fees are from the Guardian.

Honourable Mentions:

Alisson Becker

Alisson was the most expensive goalkeeper of all time

To be perfectly honest, Alisson Becker is only in the honourable mentions because of the huge transfer fee that Liverpool had to pay for his signings. While the Reds can’t be criticized for the fee considering the value of a relatively young goalkeeper, Alisson has only had one starring season for Roma. Moreover, his struggles with the aerial cross were evident in the World Cup (though his shot-stopping is world class).

Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez has made the Manchester City juggernaut even more impressive

The second biggest fee of the transfer window so far, the signing of Mahrez has made the Manchester City juggernaut even more impressive.

Over the past four seasons, there have only been six players with 10 goals and assists in a Premier League season. Mahrez is the only player to achieve that twice (according to The Ringer’s Ryan O’Hanlon).

However, the signing of yet another world-class attacking midfielder for £60 million is a luxury for City, not an excellent transfer signing.

Jean Michael Seri

Seri is a massive coup for Fulham

Last summer, excellent performances in Ligue 1 resulted in significant interest from Barcelona in Jean Michael Seri.

The move eventually fell through and Seri’s performances for Nice over the past season declined (though not significantly).

This meant that Seri is instead moving to Fulham, a massive coup for a newly promoted Premier League club. Nonetheless, the signings in the Top five were far more impressive.

