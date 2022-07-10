Top five press-resistant passers in the Premier League (2021-2022)

Passing is a critical component of football but as the game has evolved, so has its components. Pressing is all the rage in modern football, whether it is Jurgen Klopp's Gegenpressing or Pep Guardiola's Tiki Taka football. Most modern football philosophies demand that the team play with the ball and press from the front.

Pressing comes in many forms, but the main aim is to pressure the opponent into losing the ball by charging them down. Players can do this individually or in packs and try to do it higher up the pitch so they can counter if possession is gained. With this in mind, players now need to be press resistant and able to make a pass under that pressure.

Below are the five players who made the most number of successful passes while under pressure in the Premier League. (All stats are taken from FBREF.com)

#5 Marc Cucurella - Brighton and Hove Albion - 327 passes

Marc Cucurella - Left-back - Brighton and Hove Albion

Marc Cucurella is a 23-year-old left-back who plays for Brighton and Hove Albion. The Spaniard is a student of Barcelona's famous La Masia academy. Brighton's renowned scouting department picked up the player last season. Cucurella impressed many teams with his speed, tenacity, and left foot.

He made 35 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League, scoring one goal and making one assist, and his ability to pass under pressure shined bright. Cucurella stands at five foot seven inches, so he isn't the tallest of players. He uses this as an advantage to keep the ball in tight situations. Cucurella has garnered interest from some top clubs this summer but remains at Brighton for now.

#4 João Moutinho - Wolverhampton Wanderers - 337 passes

João Moutinho - Midfielder - Wolverhampton Wanderers

João Moutinho has enjoyed a successful career with FC Porto, AS Monaco, and the Portuguese national team. At Wolverhampton Wanderers, the veteran midfielder has helped the team stay in the top 10 of the Premier League for most of his tenure. Similar to Cucurella, Moutinho isn't the tallest, but that low center of gravity helps him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #WWFC



He received approaches from many clubs but then decided to stay as Bruno Lage considers João key player for his project. Official. João Moutinho has signed new deal with Wolves until 2023, it’s done and sealed.He received approaches from many clubs but then decided to stay as Bruno Lage considers João key player for his project. Official. João Moutinho has signed new deal with Wolves until 2023, it’s done and sealed. 🚨🐺 #WWFCHe received approaches from many clubs but then decided to stay as Bruno Lage considers João key player for his project. https://t.co/zR4WxjT0w7

Moutinho, alongside Ruben Neves, controls the midfield and distributes the ball. Last season, he made 35 appearances for Wolves, scoring two goals and providing one assist. At 35, Moutinho will eventually be phased out of the starting eleven, but the veteran continues to go strong for now, and his ability to beat the opposition press helps Wolves create chances.

#3 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United - 344 passes

Bruno Fernandes - Midfielder - Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes was an enigma to many last season. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder made 36 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists. It was a poor season compared to his previous campaign, but he still ranks high on several metrics, including being press resistant.

Fernandes was the focal point for the United team before Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, and last season, he looked confused as to what his role was. Often in games, he would run around with no particular aim or guidance. If Erik Ten Hag can channel his energy and skill to focus on one area of the pitch, then Fernandes could be a real threat next season.

#2 Oriol Romeu - Southampton - 346 passes

Oriol Romeu - Midfielder - Southampton

30-year-old Oriol Romeu has been a stalwart of the Premier League for several seasons. Initially plying his trade at Chelsea, he was signed by Southampton and has had a consistent career for the Saints. Predominantly a central defensive midfielder, he made 36 appearances for Southampton last season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Romeu's role in the Southampton midfield is to retain position and defend the back four. If James Ward-Prowse is the source of creativity, Romeu is the steel and grit that balances the two. Deployed in a deeper midfield role, the player needs to resist the opposition press and be able to find a pass in tight situations. Romeu does that well, and when bypassed, it does cause problems for Southampton.

#1 Rodri - Manchester City - 464 passes

Rodri - Midfielder - Manchester City

Rodri was one of the best midfielders in the league last season as Manchester City won a fourth Premier League title in five seasons. If one were to look at Rodri's heat map, it would be a red square from the edge of one penalty box to the other. The Spaniard had a tough debut season but found his feet last season and was a key component part of City's league-winning side.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Rodri gets on the end of De Bruyne's corner and it's 3-0! ANOTHER set piece goal for Manchester CityRodri gets on the end of De Bruyne's corner and it's 3-0! ANOTHER set piece goal for Manchester City ✅Rodri gets on the end of De Bruyne's corner and it's 3-0! 🔥 https://t.co/bCs5LCRaOY

Rodri acts as a screen for the defense at the base of the midfield and circulates possession expertly. He also deals with Any loose balls or rare counterattacks An able passer, his height allows him to keep hold of the ball and use his body to beat the press. At only 26 years old, he has several more years at the top of the game ahead of him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far