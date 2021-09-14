Top five under-23 players who moved to the Premier League in the transfer window

Arguably one of the most interesting parts of the transfer window is following the fortunes of young footballers. Some of these players are already recognized stars moving for big money, while others are talented prospects that clubs are eager to capture before others. Here we look at some of the best U23 players that found new Premier League clubs this summer.

#5 Emerson Royal

Emerson Royal's case is a sad one. Bought through a co-ownership deal with Real Betis by Barcelona, the Brazilian spent two years at the Seville club. He established himself as one of the best RBs in La Liga in the process. Royal even went to this year's Copa America as a replacement for the injured Dani Alves.

Barca brought him to the Camp Nou in the off season, paying the necessary amount to buy him off Betis. He was expected to compete with Sergino Dest for the RB spot, which was great news for Emerson, a boyhood Barca fan.

“Used is not the word, but I was hurt by the way it was done. They could have done it differently. There were better ways to fix things.”



But after only one start, the Spanish giants sold him to Spurs in order to earn some money. This was horrid treatment of a player as has become the norm at the club recently. Barca's loss is Spurs' gain as in Emerson they get a fantastic young RB to address their problem position. The 22-year-old has a bundle of stamina and bombs up and down the flank all 90 mintues.

#4 Martin Ødegaard

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

Martin Ødegaard was hailed as a prodigy in Norway at 15 years of age and at 16 he was playing for Real Madrid. But since then it hasn't been smooth sailing for the midfielder. Loan spells in the Eredivisie and La Liga followed by one recently at Arsenal means he has barely ever represented Madrid in the last few years.

Now he has decided that he needs something more permanent. Instead of waiting for Modric to slow down at the Bernabeu, Ødegaard has moved back to the Emirates Stadium. For Arsenal this is a deal with huge potential. They were in dire need of another creative presence in midfield and Ødegaard provides just that.

