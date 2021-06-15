Euro 2020: Ranking the 5 most valuable Portugal players

With Euro 2020 having kicked off on June 11th, we are almost at the end of the first gameweek. We have seen some brilliant games so far, with almost all teams in action already.

Group F has been touted as the "Group of Death" and rightly so. The group has three heavyweight teams that will battle it out on Europe's biggest stage. With Portugal coming to Euro 2020 as the reigning champions, it's understandable that they have several valuable players in their ranks. With the Portugal squad valued at £794 million, let's take a look at the five most valuable Portugal players at the tournament.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to defend his title at Euro 2020

One of the most recognizable footballers on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo takes the fifth spot on our list. At 36 years of age, Ronaldo has played in three different leagues and made his mark in all of them.

There's nothing to say about Ronaldo that hasn't been said already. Signed initially by Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon, the player cost the Red Devils a reported £12.24 million. After spending six spectacular seasons in England, the Portuguese moved to Real Madrid for a mammoth £80 million. This set the world transfer record at the time for any player in history.

Ronaldo spent nine years with the Spanish giants, before completing a £100 million move to Juventus in 2018. Boasting an unparalleled CV, Ronaldo became the most expensive player over the age of 30. As we approach Portugal's first game at Euro 2020, the Portuguese is currently valued at £40 million.

Note: Joao Cancelo is Portugal's fifth most valuable player, however, it has recently been confirmed that he will miss Euro 2020 after contracting coronavirus.

#4 Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva carries the ball for Portugal in a UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Bernardo Silva takes fourth spot in the list of most valuable Portuguese players at Euro 2020. Making his debut for the Selecao in 2015, Silva has 55 national caps to his name.

An influential member of the starting eleven, Silva is renowned for his quick feet and dribbling ability in tight spaces. A key member of his club Manchester City, Silva can often be seen on the right wing, linking up play with his fellow midfielders and threading passes for the attackers.

Still only 26, the Portuguese has already won several league titles and cups with the Cityzens, and commands a market value of £63 million today. With Silva recently linked with a move away from England, his performance at Euro 2020 could influence his asking price for any potential suitors.

